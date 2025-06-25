R Kelly is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for various charges related to the alleged sexual abuse and exploitation of women and children. The disgraced singer continues to fight for his freedom from behind bars. Earlier this month, his team filed an emergency motion requesting home detention. The request was then promptly shot down by U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold, who alleges that he could still pose a threat to the public.

“Kelly has not produced any argument or evidence—much less clear and convincing evidence—challenging [the court’s previous] finding or indicating that circumstances have changed such that Kelly is no longer a flight risk or a danger to the community,” Judge Pacold wrote, per AllHipHop.

His motion requesting a new trial is still under review, however, meaning that it's not off the table just yet. Kelly alleges that a key witness was bribed to adjust her testimony. He also alleges that authorities asked one of his fellow inmates to kill him in exchange for freedom.

R Kelly & Joycelyn Savage

R Kelly performs as part of the Super Jam during the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 15, 2013 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

News of Kelly's shot at a new trial comes just a few days after his fiancée Joycelyn Savage broke her silence amid allegations that the Chicago artist has been holding her against her will. “I am not a victim,” she said in part. "I’ve been with Robert for 10 years. He has been incarcerated for six years, and I have seen him every weekend for the past six years.”

“Please do not believe the lies that my mother and father are coming out here saying about me and Robert,” Savage also added. “I am not held against my will, I am not a sex slave. I am not brainwashed or any of those crazy lies that were told on me.”