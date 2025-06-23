Joycelyn Savage's Parents Believe Her Video Defending R Kelly Was A.I.

R. Kelly 12 Nights Of Christmas - Brooklyn, New York
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly performs in concert during the '12 Nights Of Christmas' tour at Kings Theatre on December 17, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Joycelyn Savage finally broke her silence on her relationship with R Kelly by coming to the singer's defense.

Joycelyn Savage's parents have shared a video responding to their daughter's own video on social media, in which she defends R Kelly and their accusations about the singer allegedly holding her against her will. As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, her parents suggest the video is AI-generated and confirm they are still worried about her.

Joycelyn's mom begins by reiterating that it's been six years since they've seen her in person. "The video did bring some concerns because it appears that the video was AI-generated," she explains. She goes on to list several alleged inconsistencies with the video. "It confirms why we've been fighting so hard just to make sure she's okay. Basically, that's all we want to know," she adds.

From there, Joycelyn's parents say that it's okay if she doesn't want to have a relationship with them as long as they get confirmation that she's safe and is choosing so consensually. "That's all we ask for: To make sure you're fine, healthy, and okay. We love you," her dad concludes.

Joycelyn Savage Response

As for Joycelyn's video, she says that she has been in a consensual relationship with R Kelly for a decade. She's also been continuing to support him behind bars. “I am not a victim,” she says. "I’ve been with Robert for 10 years. He has been incarcerated for six years, and I have seen him every weekend for the past six years.”

Further in the video, Savage directly responds to her parents' recent comments on the relationship. “Please do not believe the lies that my mother and father are coming out here saying about me and Robert,” she continues. “I am not held against my will, I am not a sex slave. I am not brainwashed or any of those crazy lies that were told on me.”

Kelly was convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking in New York in 2021 and of child pornography in Chicago in 2021. He's serving both 30-year and 20-year sentences simultaneously.

