- RelationshipsR. Kelly Confirms He Didn't Have A Child With Joycelyn SavageSpeaking over the phone from jail, the disgraced singer also denies the recent rumors.By Isaac Fontes
- Pop CultureJoycelyn Savage’s Father Denies R.Kelly Baby Rumors Joycelyn's dad Timothy is speaking out against rumors that his daughter welcomed a child with the singer.By Lamar Banks
- MusicR. Kelly's Fiancée Doubles Down On Pregnancy Claims After Lawyer Calls Her "Insane"R. Kelly's fiancée Joycelyn Savage insists she's pregnant after the singer's legal team called her "insane." By Aron A.
- RelationshipsR. Kelly's Fiancée Says She Is Carrying Imprisoned Singer's ChildJoycelyn Savage revealed the news in her new book.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureR. Kelly's Lawyer Says Joycelyn Savage Is Not Pregnant: "People Are Just Insane"The attorney also reportedly stated that Joycelyn's alleged book she's said to be releasing isn't a tell-all.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJoycelyn Savage Alleges She’s Carrying Fiancé R. Kelly’s Baby In New Tell-All BookThe embattled singer’s fiancée has penned an 11-page tell-all, now available on Amazon, detailing how she discovered her pregnancy.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJoycelyn Savage’s Family “Strongly Doubts” She’s Engaged To R. Kelly"I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be," Savage wrote in a letter to the federal judge ahead of her alleged fiancé's sentencing.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeR. Kelly Got Engaged To Joycelyn Savage Ahead Of Sentencing: ReportR. Kelly and Joycelyn Savage are reportedly engaged. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKelly Price Claims "Ms. Savage" Threatened Her Over R. Kelly CommentsMany believe she's speaking about Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly's girlfriend. Price added, "I never said I saw your mama backstage with you."By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly's Former Manager Ordered To Stay Away From Joycelyn Savage & Her Family: ReportJames Mason was accused of threatening to kill the Savages but managed to avoid jail time.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoycelyn Savage's Parents Believe R. Kelly Is Controlling Her From JailThey pleaded with their daughter to reach out, especially because two family members have passed away.By Erika Marie
- GossipR. Kelly Trial: Witness Claims Singer Controlled Girlfriends' Gayle King InterviewAzriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage sat with King for an explosive interview, but a witness testified that Kelly would cough to signal the women's answers.By Erika Marie
- GramAzriel Clary Turns Heads With Bikini Thirst TrapThe 22-year-old singer posed in barely-there attire for social media.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJoycelyn Savage Charges Dropped After Azriel Clary Doesn't Cooperate With PoliceR. Kelly's "girlfriends" Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary were involved in a physical altercation back in January.By Erika Marie
- GramAzriel Clary Writes Lengthy Tribute To Joycelyn Savage, Shares Private PhotosAzriel Clary shared just how much she misses Joycelyn Savage in a lengthy tribute she By Erika Marie
- GramAzriel Clary Rips Up R. Kelly's Jacket, Calls Out His Fans & SupportersAzriel Clary had quite a bit to say on a recent Instagram Live where she destroyed a jacket that allegedly belonged to R. Kelly and blasted people who continue to support the disgraced singer.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsAzriel Clary Will Tell "Everything" About R. Kelly RelationshipAzriel Clary's planning a new YouTube series detailing the five-year relationship with R. Kelly. By Aron A.