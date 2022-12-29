Even from behind bars, R. Kelly continues to be in the headlines. Over the past few days, rumors began circulating on social media that his alleged fiancée, Joycelyn Savage, gave birth to his kid. However, her father, Timothy Savage, has since denied these claims.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday (December 27), he went live to address the situation. “The little baby on the account is a pretty little baby. If I had a granddaughter, I would be the first to say I love this child, no matter what the situation is. These people are evil, cruel people. To take a horrible situation and try to make some profit off of it,” he says.

Mr. Savage goes on to say that a fake Instagram account claiming to be his daughter is responsible for making the announcement and subsequently stirring up the gossip.

Furthermore, a new update on Wednesday (December 28) provides audio recordings of the disgraced singer speaking from prison. In an exclusive interview with Rick Party of The Natasha Simona Sequence show, the 55-year-old also denies that Savage gave birth to his child. “I can’t name names, I can just say, Joycelyn is my fiancée, and I love her and she loves me, and we’re together. I can say that. She is not in my case or none of that. She’s not against me,” says Kelly during the phone conversation.

When Party asks him directly if the rumors are true, the disgraced singer is quick to speak out. “Hell nah! That’s what I’m sayin’. She didn’t have a child. I didn’t put out no damn album. If I did put out an album, it wouldn’t be called I Admit It. We gotta start using our common sense at some point,” he says afterward.

This all stems from comments made by Savage earlier this year. In August, she claimed to be pregnant with the 55-year-old’s child in a shocking tell-all. Although all other parties have denied this to be true, it should be noted that Savage herself has yet to speak out.

The “Ignition” singer remains behind bars, where he is currently serving a 30-year sentence for his various crimes, including sex trafficking and racketeering.

