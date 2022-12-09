A judge locked R Kelly up for the indefinite future but a new album appeared this morning on his streaming pages. Following a jury’s decision to convict him of federal sex crimes, an album titled, I Admit It appeared on his streaming pages. The project contains no features 13 songs in total with no features.

Though many believed this is an official release from R Kelly’s catalog, a rep for Sony Music said it was a bootleg. In a statement to Variety, a rep for Kelly said that it’s an unofficial album.

Sony currently owns the rights to Kelly’s catalog. While the copyright line says the project dropped under Sony Music’s division Legacy Records, the rep said that I Admit It is not an official release.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 06: Singer R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on June 06, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The singer appeared in front of a judge to face new charges of criminal sexual abuse. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The album features titles like “Freaky Sensation” and “The Last Man Standing.” Some of the songs on the album surfaced online over the past few years. Many of the songs appeared online before the fake album popped up. In the case of some of the records, they also appear to come out of his vault.

The project closes out with “I Admit It,” a three-part record dissecting the allegations against him. “I Admit It” dropped on Soundcloud in 2018 as a 19-minute effort but this marks the first time it became available on DSPs.

Kelly initially dropped the song in 2018 on Soundcloud. However, it appears online as a three-part record that concludes I Admit It. This marks the first time the song became available on streaming services like Apple and Spotify.

The song directly responds to the allegations made against R. Kelly over the years. He admits he “done fucked with a couple of fans,” adding that people’s outrage spawned from the fact that he has “some girlfriends.” Additionally, he sparks on rumors that he kidnapped women, singing, “They’re brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk, that s*** sound silly.”

R. Kelly is currently behind bars after he was convicted of federal sex crimes. In September, a jury found him guilty of six out of thirteen charges in his child pornography case in Chicago. The court convicted R. Kelly of three counts of child pornography, and three counts of enticing minors for sex. These charges are related to his infamous acquittal in 2008.

[Via]