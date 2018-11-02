sony music
"Like That" Remix By Kanye West Taken Off YouTube By SonyMusic pages on social media broke the news just hours ago.
Clive Davis Net Worth 2024: What Is The Famed Producer & Music Exec Worth?Explore Clive Davis's monumental influence on the music industry and his legacy as a visionary executive, mentor, and philanthropist.
Michael Jackson Estate Close To Finalizing $800M-$900M Deal For Singer's Catalog: ReportIt could be a huge payday for Michael Jackson's estate.
Judge Orders Sony To Pay $160 Million For 2017 Cousin Stizz Concert ShootingA judge says the company failed to protect members of the audience with proper security that night.
R. Kelly New Album "I Admit It" Quietly Appears On DSPs But Sony Rep Confirms It's A BootlegA rep for Sony Music denies releasing a new R. Kelly album on DSPs.
Headie One Involved In Bloody Brawl At Sony HQ In London: ReportHeadie One and an unidentified rapper reportedly squared up at the Sony Music HQ in London.
Michael Jackson's Estate & Sony Music Reach Settlement Over Alleged Fake MusicBoth parties reached an agreement regarding the 2014 controversy.
Michael Jackson Tracks Removed From Streaming Amid Claims He Didn't Sing ThemJackson's estate and Sony Music released a statement about the tracks and insist they were created by the King of Pop.
Universal Music Group Will Waive Unrecouped Advances For Legacy ArtistsUniversal Music Group will also join Sony Music and Warner in the new initiative to pay royalties back to legacy artists.
Calboy Warns Artists Against Signing To RCA Records & Polo Grounds MusicHe shared videos where he told RCA to pick up the phone and in another clip, he added, "I ain't no slave, bro."
Sony Music Acquires Stake In Todd Moscowitz's Alamo RecordsThe record label is home to popular artists like Rod Wave, Lil Durk and blackbear.
Nas Signs Deal With Sony Music For A "Full Circle" Moment In His CareerNas commemorates a "major milestone" in his career after Mass Appeal ink a brand new deal with Sony Music.
Logic Co-Signs Kanye West, Complains That Def Jam Won't Pay Lil Wayne For FeatureThe rapper tweeted that he has a remix ready to be released but his label, which is owned by UMG, won't pay Weezy.
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over "Gucci Gucci," Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of DebtWhat happened to Kreayshawn?
Beyoncé Signs Music Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV Under CEO Jon PlattBey is now apart of the Sony family!
Vince Herbert Accused Of Hiding Money To Avoid Paying Sony A $3.7 Mil JudgmentSony already won in court, and they want Herbert to pay up.
DJ Khaled's "BundleGate" Debacle: Further Details Come To LightDJ Khaled's "Father Of Asahd" continues to spark new questions on how sales are counted.
R. Kelly's Sony Music Royalties Seized By Former Landlord Over Unpaid DebtThey claim he stopped paying rent on his Chicago studio.
Bryson Tiller & J. Cole Sued For Allegedly Stealing Beat From ProducerJ. Cole and Bryson Tiller have some legal explaining to do.
Logic's Manager Chris Zarou Launches New Label Under Sony MusicVisionary Records will be focused on "discovering and advancing innovative artistry."
2 Men Stabbed At Sony Music Offices In London, EnglandSony Music HQ was the scene of a near-fatal stabbing incident.