Headie One and another unnamed rapper reportedly came to blows at Sony Music’s headquarters in London last week.

Per The Daily Mail, the “Only You Freestyle” rapper ran into an unnamed rival musician at the headquarters last week before a full-blown brawl took place. Sources say that the rapper and the other artist were in the building for meetings with the label. However, once they ran into each other at Sony Music’s canteen, things went left immediately.

The incident left employees understandably terrified. Between plates thrown and blood spilling on the floor, some had to hide under the tables to avoid the melee. One witness said the fight was “one of the most frightening experiences of my life.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 26: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Headie One attends the Kenzo Menswear Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“You don’t expect to go to work and to be dragged into something like this…there was blood on the floor,” the witness explained. “These two people clearly hate one another, but for it to take place while you’re eating your lunch was shocking. There was food everywhere, as well as blood. It was terrifying.”

At this point, police are investigating the situation, though there’s been little information surrounding what went down. However, there are people who believe that it was a gang-related fight between Tottenham and Wood Green.

“Sony Music takes the safety of its staff very seriously. This is now a police matter, so we cannot comment further,” Sony Music said in a statement on Sunday, Nov. 27th.

Reports say Sony Music’s CEO Jason Illey was furious over the incident, describing the likelihood of Headie One and his rival running into each other as a “chance incident.” As a result of the fight, Sony Music is now looking into the security protocols of its building.

Headie One, unfortunately, is no stranger to this type of controversy. In 2020, viral footage caught the UK rapper and Tion Wayne squaring up on a flight. However, police confirmed no arrests were made.

Prior to the incident, Headie One released his latest project, No Borders, which found him connecting with international names.

