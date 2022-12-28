Joycelyn Savage’s dad is coming forth after rumors surfaced that his daughter gave birth to R. Kelly’s child. Timothy Savage slammed an Instagram account claiming to be his 26-year old daughter, announcing that she welcomed daughter “Ava Lee Kelly 12.08.22.”

The alleged faux account shared a second post pretending to be Joycelyn. “My baby girl Ava when you were born and my whole world shined so bright. I knew that it was no longer about me anymore it was about us . Though the world is cold , I promise to always protect you . I am so happy to be your mother & you bring me so much joy.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 23: Joycelyn Savage (R) and Azriel Clary arrive for a bond hearing for R&B singer R. Kelly at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on February 23, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Kelly, who is facing charges on ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, is being held on $1 million bond. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

However, Timothy says the page is fraudulent and that his daughter has not welcomed a child with the incarcerated singer. “My daughter Joycelyn is not pregnant,” he shared on Instagram Live. “This is 100% accurate. Rest assured. I am investigating this to the fullest and other people are too.” Savage’s video didn’t end there. He went on to call out the folks responsible for posting the unknown baby in the IG photo. “The little baby on the account is a pretty little baby. If I had a granddaughter, I would be the first to say I love this child, no matter what the situation is. These people are evil, cruel people. To take a horrible situation and try to make some profit off of it.”

“My daughter has been hidden away from everyone, due to the circumstances. And it’s not right. If it was the case that my daughter had a child, [she] would come forth and be happy about it. But as we both know, my daughter has not responded. I have messaged that [Instagram] to see if that was my daughter. It has not responded in the proper way.”

Fans quickly slammed the seemingly concerned father, accusing him of reading from a script and not being genuine. Check out Timothy’s full video and share your thoughts below.