r. kelly charges
- MusicR. Kelly To Be Sentenced Today In Chicago CaseThe disgraced R&B singer is already serving a 30-year sentence from his New York case conviction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureJoycelyn Savage’s Father Denies R.Kelly Baby Rumors Joycelyn's dad Timothy is speaking out against rumors that his daughter welcomed a child with the singer.By Lamar Banks
- MusicR. Kelly's Daughter Lost Record Deals Because Of His ReputationJoann says she's been turned down numerous times because of her father.By Lawrencia Grose
- LifeR. Kelly Wants To Ban Jurors Who Watched "Surviving R. Kelly"R. Kelly's team says there's no way anyone who watched the docuseries will be able to cast a fair judgment.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeR. Kelly's Alleged 2008 Victim Set To Finally Testify In CourtThe infamous tape of R. Kelly allegedly urinating on the young girl will be played in court.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeR. Kelly Indictment Includes New Victim & AllegationsR. Kelly has been hit with a revised indictment in Chicago, which includes new sexual abuse allegations but has removed a previous victim from the charges.By Lynn S.
- MusicR. Kelly's Recent Court Date Postponed Due To Emergency Hernia SurgeryThings just keep getting worse for the Pied Piper.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicK Michelle Compares R. Kelly To Elvis: "All I Want Is The Same Energy"K. Michelle with a hot take on R. Kelly's situation. By Aron A.
- SocietyR. Kelly Says He's Happy In Solitary Confinement, Fears What Inmates Might Do To HimThough Kelly feels "safer" in solitary confinement, his attorney fears it will be damaging to him.By hnhh
- MusicR. Kelly's Lawyer Says He's Payed Up His Child Support Dues In FullAccording to his lawyer, he's in the clear (for now).By hnhh
- SocietyR. Kelly's Ex-Wife, Andrea Kelly, Breaks Down As She Details Women Attacking Her For Outing HimShe can't seem to escape the drama surrounding her ex-husband.By hnhh
- Entertainment#MeToo Founders Talk R. Kelly & Separating The Artist From The MusicThe #MeToo founders weigh in R. Kelly & a popular debate. By Aida C.