Boosie Badazz Reveals Why He Thinks R Kelly’s Fellow Inmates Are “Blessed”

Boosie Badazz is a big R Kelly fan.

Boosie Badazz is certainly no stranger to saying wild things online, and this week was no exception. In a new clip making its rounds, the Louisiana rapper explains why he considers the inmates behind bars with R Kelly to be blessed. According to him, it all comes down to entertainment, as the inmates could simply offer the incarcerated artist food and other items in exchange for music.

"People don't know how blessed they are to have R Kelly in the same part," he began. "He could have all my soups, everything, just sing to me." Boosie continued, arguing that hearing Kelly sing would brighten up his day if he were in prison. For obvious reasons, Boosie's remarks have earned mixed reactions in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. While some are able to separate art from the artist, others say Kelly's disturbing alleged crimes are far too much for them to stomach.

Boosie Badazz Says R Kelly Could Have All His Soups In Exchange For Music

"Ew," one commenter writes. "This man be saying anything," another claims. This is far from the first bizarre statement social media users have heard from Boosie Badazz in recent weeks, however. Earlier this month, he revealed that he's expecting his ninth child with his fiancée, Rajel Nelson. The two of them hosted a gender reveal party, announcing to the world that they were having a girl. Shortly after, Boosie made it clear that he's looking to have even more kids in the future.