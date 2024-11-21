Boosie Badazz Wants To Get Fiancée Pregnant Again Immediately After She Gives Birth

Boosie Badazz has big plans.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Boosie Badazz's fiancée Rajel Nelson is pregnant with his ninth child. They hosted a gender reveal with family and friends shortly after and announced that their child was a girl. While the Louisiana rapper looked excited to hear his baby's gender, he recently admitted that he wants a boy too, and won't be wasting any time before trying for one.

“Yeah, I wanted a boy,” he told his followers on Instagram Live. “I ain’t tripping I’ma to put another one in her right after that. Other people wait six weeks, I don’t wait six days. I ain’t waiting six days. I’m gone get that boy.” He went on, claiming that between him and Nelson, he's the one who was pushing for a baby the most. Boosie is clearly eager to welcome a tenth child, and while it'll likely take them longer than six days to get one, fans hope it happens for them eventually.

Boosie Badazz Wants A Boy

It looks like a wedding might be in order first, however, as Nelson recently shared she would have liked to be married before having kids. Despite this, she says she's pleased with how things have played out. "I did say I would like to be a wife before I have a kid, but God has blessed me to have a kid before I got married and that it okay," she told her supporters on Instagram Live last week. "This is my baby. I made it. So, I'm gonna just-- you know. I made my bed, so I gotta lay in it."