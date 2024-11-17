Boosie Badazz Says He's Willing To Fight Anyone For $20 Million

Boosie Badazz is still proud of Mike Tyson.

Boosie Badazz says he'd take $20 million to fight anyone after watching Jake Paul defeat Mike Tyson by unanimous decision on Saturday night. Boosie explained that he's still proud of the legendary boxer despite the loss in a video on Instagram. "They done f*cked over my role model last night," he began. "My children making fun of me. Everybody talking sh*t. That man's 58 years old and went and got 20 M's. 58 years old and went and got 20 M's. I'm proud of him. Give me $20 million right now. Anybody give me $20 million right now. I'm jumping in the ring with Gervonta."

Users in the comments section of his post have been having plenty of laughs about the video. "Charleston White Vs You. He been chasing u for that boxing Smoke. Y’all make 20 Mill Fasho," one user wrote. Another added: "Easiest 20Ms Mike ever made but DAMN he should’ve put a few haymakers on that boy!" One more suggested that Tyson threw the fight as a favor to Paul. They wrote: "Bruh yall think Mike need that money it’s not even about the money bruh… lol if anything he did that to boost Jake Paul name and help his career cus they were already friends. Mike invested into the weed industry yall do know that man is rich forever right?? This was all for Jake and for himself to see if he can still hang in the ring. That’s why Jake wasn’t really tryna hit him."

Jake Paul Defeats Mike Tyson

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Jake Paul bows down to Mike Tyson during their fight at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After Paul's win over Tyson, the legendary boxer revealed on social media that he almost died after suffering an ulcer flare-up, earlier this year. "This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the match.

Boosie Badazz Wants To Fight