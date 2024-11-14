Boosie Badazz Calls On T-Pain To Get Him Out IG Jail After Mark Zuckerberg Collab

Lil Boosie asks T-Pain to talk to Mark for him.

Boosie Badazz calls on his old friend T-Pain to help him get out of social media jail after Pain’s collaboration with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. Boosie expressed his anger at Zuckerberg about the rapper's detained social media account, including wishing him a plane crash. After T-Pain and Zuckerberg, together known as Z-Pain, collaboration was released, Boosie reached out to Pain, tweeting: “TPAIN U RIGHT ON SIDE @zuck CAN U LOOK OUT FA ME N TELL DUDE STOP TRYNA STOP MY MOTION,” and added a direct challenge, “R U GO BE QUIET N ACT LIKE U NEVER SEEN THIS TWEET?”

Over the years, Boosie has repeatedly clashed with Instagram’s policies, which he argues unfairly target him. His most recent accounts have faced multiple deactivations, allegedly over explicit content, though Boosie denies the infractions. In 2020, Boosie offered Zuckerberg $100,000 to restore his Instagram account. Zuckerberg has never responded to Boosie’s requests. T-Pain would respond to Boosie’s request, describing it as “impossible.”

T-Pain Responds To Boosie’s Request To Bail Him Out

The Z-Pain collaboration celebrates Mark Zuckerberg’s anniversary with his wife, Priscilla, as the two reimagined T-Pain’s classic hit “Get Low” for the occasion. Zuckerberg, in a heartfelt post, shared the significance of “Get Low” in their relationship, explaining, “It was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.” Zuckerberg proudly announced the song was available on Spotify after the collaboration went viral on social media.

With Boosie Badazz appearing on Pain's fifth album, 1Up, "RIP to the Parking Lot" on Pain's fifth album, T-Pain and Boosie Badazz's music dates back to 2019. In 2017, the two rap stars collaborated with EMPIRE’s Luke Nasty on the remix to his hit song “OTW.” T-Pain released his latest single, “Does She Know?” in October after releasing new music consistently throughout 2024. Boosie Badazz released his latest album, Cold Case Files, on November 11 via his Badazz Syndicate imprint.