T-Pain Addresses People Hating On His Mark Zuckerberg Collaboration

T-Pain tells fans it's impossible to get to him right now.

T-Pain addressed the backlash over Z-Pain on Thursday (Nov. 14) via social media. Z-Pain is the new collaboration with Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg and the “Buy U A Drank” hitmaker. Strolling through his compound, T-Pain informed fans that it is impossible to affect his mental health with negative comments and false claims about the collaboration. He tells the camera, "Now, one thing that I have learned in this--this whole journey. One thing for show is that--that is impossible for some people to have fun."

He continued: "I'm going to live my life, and I'm going to do what I want to do because I've learned how to not worry about what y'all talking about, and I get that now the thing that I do worry about is you wasting your time trying to get me." T-Pain captioned the video, "Life is short, go have fun. Stop looking for permission to enjoy the little time we have."

T-Pain Got All The Smoke For Critics

The Z-Pain collaboration celebrates Mark Zuckerberg’s anniversary with his wife, Priscilla, by reimagining T-Pain’s classic hit “Get Low.” In a heartfelt post, Mark explained the song's significance in their relationship, stating, “It was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.” Zuckerberg proudly announced that the newly reimagined song is now available on Spotify, following its viral success on social media.