Boosie Badazz's Fiancée Claps Back At Gold Digger Claims After Presumed Pregnancy Announcement

Rajel Nelson is tired of the jokes at her expense.

Congratulations to Boosie Badazz and his fiancée Rajel Nelson, who recently announced that they're expecting a child. Well, at least Boosie did, as he didn't explicitly confirm if Nelson was the mother of his ninth child. Still, fans presumed so due to their relationship, although this didn't stop a wave of criticism coming her way. A lot of people accused the Baton Rouge rapper's fiancée of being a "gold digger," only being with him for his money. In response, she took to Instagram Live on Wednesday (November 6) and told these critics to "fall back" with their "negative" comments "judging" her choice to date him.

"I get up and make my coins just like everybody else," Boosie Badazz's fiancée Rajel Nelson expressed on the social media platform. "Now if you living off your n***a, that’s your business. But don’t try to pin my life to yours. Now clock that tea. They just be so negative. These h*es wake up mad miserable with their own lives and they come and portray they s**t on my Live. I don’t understand why y’all get on my s**t and just judge me by whatever when I’m not a hateful, bitter person at all. I don’t know what the f**k be wrong with y’all, it’s delusional. But many blessings be with you. May God be with you, baby."

Boosie Badazz's Fiancée Responds

Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz also got some pushback recently, but it wasn't for any of these reasons. Instead, it was about his openly lesbian daughter Iviona Hatch, also known as Poison Ivy, and how she accused him of not supporting her music career. "Nah, not like he should," she responded when asked about this matter during a recent conversation with The Danza Project.