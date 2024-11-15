Boosie Badazz Hosts A Gender Reveal With His Fiancée For His Ninth Child

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Boosie smiles towards the crowd while performing at the 2024 Louisville Funk Fest Friday June 21, 2024. © Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Congrats to the couple!

Boosie Badazz is expecting his ninth child, and he and his fiancée Rajel Nelson recently hosted a gender reveal at his birthday party this week to roll out the blue or pink carpet for their bundle of joy. This marks their first kid together, and they cheered with their loved ones as they learned that they will welcome a daughter into the world very soon. Congrats to the couple for this life milestone, and congrats to the Baton Rouge rapper for having one heck of a birthday. We're sure that this won't be the last we hear of this new chapter online.

Elsewhere, Rajel Nelson recently hit back at critics of her relationship with Boosie Badazz. "I get up and make my coins just like everybody else," she said on Instagram Live. "Now if you living off your n***a, that’s your business. But don’t try to pin my life to yours. Now clock that tea. They just be so negative. These h*es wake up mad miserable with their own lives and they come and portray they s**t on my Live. I don’t understand why y’all get on my s**t and just judge me by whatever when I’m not a hateful, bitter person at all. I don’t know what the f**k be wrong with y’all, it’s delusional. But many blessings be with you. May God be with you, baby."

Boosie & Rajel Nelson's Gender Reveal

Hopefully this new development gives both Boosie Badazz and Rajel Nelson plenty of space and comfort in order to deal with their more adverse and negative social media interactions. Or, in Boosie's case, cleaning up his legal situation. He recently asked Donald Trump for a presidential pardon following his successful campaign for the election of the chief executive of the United States.

Meanwhile, Boosie Badazz is also trying to clean up his social media presence, asking T-Pain to help connect him with Mark Zuckerberg so he can fully put him back on Instagram. He's been able to handle things with alternate accounts and the like, but there's nothing like your main. In any case, we wish the couple the best on this parenthood journey.

