Boosie's Pregnant Fiancée Reveals She's Living Alone

A lot of fans are wondering where Boosie is.

Boosie Badazz is expecting his ninth child, and while he's very excited for the baby girl's birth, he's also apparently letting his fiancée Rajel Nelson keep her space. Moreover, she recently revealed on social media that she's actually living alone during this time, although she made it clear that she also has a pretty solid support network that doesn't make this much of an issue. Sure, there are some people who expressed criticism of this dynamic, but at the end of the day, it seems like more of a surface-level critique than a legitimate concern. After all, it seems like Nelson can take care of herself.

"I have a dog, I have a kid on the way, and I have three other houses," Boosie's fiancée remarked. "On a different property, where my kid's father stays at, so I'm never alone. I have friends, I have family. They can always come and visit. I'm never alone. And then God's always here with me, my guardian angel, so I'm never alone. And even when I'm by myself, I'm still not alone," she concluded before breaking out into dance.

Boosie's Fiancée Addresses Her Living Situation

"Yeah, I wanted a boy," Boosie Badazz had remarked of Rajel Nelson's pregnancy. "I ain’t tripping, I’ma put another one in her right after that. Other people wait six weeks, I don’t wait six days. I ain’t waiting six days. I’m gon' get that boy." He pushed for a baby the most between the two, and he really wants to have a tenth child to continue his legacy. The Baton Rouge rapper might need to wait longer for this to happen, but if they're happy and on the same page, then we really can't say much.

Meanwhile, a lot of people have expressed criticism of Boosie's parenting over the years, whether for the way in which he taught his sons certain values or his homophobic controversies regarding his lesbian daughter. Hopefully he can engage in more fruitful, responsible, and appropriate dynamics down the line, as he wants to expand his family even more despite the obstacles and biases that make parenthood a crucial challenge.

