Boosie Badazz Ruthlessly Clowns Fans For Calling Him A Bad Parent

The rapper was fuming.

Boosie Badazz spends a lot of time on social media. The rapper continues to tour and put out music, but there's an entire generation of fans who know him primarily for his tweets. He has thoughts on just about every topic you can think of. Boosie's parenting was a topic of discussion at the turn of the New Year. He bought his teenage daughter a brand new car, and many called him out for spoiling his children. Boosie Badazz responded by tearing into fans who dared question his decision.

Boosie Badazz believed that his daughter was more than deserving of a new car. Even if she is still unable to drive it. "Be happy for a child smh. She's a 16 year old straight A student with a 2025 Porsche that's paid for," he tweeted. The rapper went on to note that his method of rewarding and punishing kids is similar to the method that many parents use. The only difference is he has a lot more money to throw around when it comes to rewards and punishments. "Some kids phones get taken when they mess up," he noted. "It's called #parenting."

Boosie Badazz Mocked Other Parents' Wealth

Boosie Badazz proceeded to rag on parents who were unable to buy their children expensive car as a reward for good grades. "Y'all worry about them androids n phones. I'm go worry about these Porsches Benzes n Audi trucks lol," the rapper added. The taunting didn't stop there. "What did your baby daddy get your child for her 16th," Boosie Badazz fired off in all caps. "What did your daddy get you for your 16th?." The rapper closed out his angry tweet by claiming he was "keeping it gangsta" by spoiling his children for good behavior.