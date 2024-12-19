Boosie Badazz Admits He Doesn’t Want Yung Bleu Feud To Be Part Of His Legacy

Boosie Badazz is ready to settle things once and for all.

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu have been wrapped up in a legal dispute for some time now. Unfortunately, according to the Louisiana rapper, it may not be coming to an end any time soon. During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie opened up about the current state of things, admitting that the battle has been exhausting. "I know he tired, I know I'm tired," he began. "I just want Bleu to tell the motherf*ckin' man 'Let's get past this sh*t, man, give this motherf*cker some money. Give Boosie a** some money, man.'"

Boosie continued, revealing that while he's ready to finally see their dispute come to a close, he's unwilling to let Bleu's alleged actions slide. Boosie accuses him of forging his name on a contract worth millions of dollars. He plans to continue fighting for what he believes he's owed but says he's not allowing the situation to consume him. "I have a legacy I'm trying to withhold and gonna withhold it," he explained. "I don't want that to be part of my legacy, fighting my artist Yung Bleu and my brother for money."

Boosie Badazz On Not Letting Yung Bleu Feud Overcome Him

"And I hope they should feel the same way," he continued. "I wouldn't want that part of my legacy neither. But when you know the situation and how it was done and me not know, it shouldn't be that hard as men for... And we're dealing with people with multi-millions. You've got Empire on this suit, we've got all these people... It's nothing to say 'Aye man, give Boosie that money man I'll give you ten songs.'"