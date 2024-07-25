Boosie Badazz Demands Yung Bleu To Pay Up Amid Contract Dispute

According to Boosie, "the facts are on the table."

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu have been going back and forth over a financial dispute for quite a while now, and evidently, Boosie has no plans of letting up. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Louisiana-born rapper called out Yung Bleu for the performance of his new album Jeremy, mocking him for seemingly taking a financial loss. Despite his jokes, however, Boosie says he's not actually hoping Yung Bleu fails.

Instead, Boosie claims he's simply looking to receive the money he feels he's due. He thinks Yung Bleu's fans feel the same way he does too, and that the performer's album sales reflect that. "I just think a lot of Yung Bleu fans want him to just do the right thing and pay up," he explained. "The facts are on the table, bro."

Boosie Badazz Wants His Money

He continued, putting Yung Bleu on blast for allegedly forging his signature and then claiming they couldn't find him. "I don't get off on his project not doing well because the better he do, the better I do... I ain't praying on his downfall." Boosie also added that his fans would be likely to support Yung Bleu if he were to make things right, which would surely give him a boost. Unfortunately, however, Boosie's dispute with Yung Bleu is far from his only concern at the moment.