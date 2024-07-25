Boosie Badazz Demands Yung Bleu To Pay Up Amid Contract Dispute

BYCaroline Fisher532 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Trap City Invites You To The Birthday Of TIP
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 26: Rapper Lil Boosie attends T.I. Birthday celebration at Trap City Cafe on September 26, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Boosie, "the facts are on the table."

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu have been going back and forth over a financial dispute for quite a while now, and evidently, Boosie has no plans of letting up. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Louisiana-born rapper called out Yung Bleu for the performance of his new album Jeremy, mocking him for seemingly taking a financial loss. Despite his jokes, however, Boosie says he's not actually hoping Yung Bleu fails.

Instead, Boosie claims he's simply looking to receive the money he feels he's due. He thinks Yung Bleu's fans feel the same way he does too, and that the performer's album sales reflect that. "I just think a lot of Yung Bleu fans want him to just do the right thing and pay up," he explained. "The facts are on the table, bro."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Claims He’s Been Indicted On Federal Gun Charge Again Weeks After Dismissal

Boosie Badazz Wants His Money

He continued, putting Yung Bleu on blast for allegedly forging his signature and then claiming they couldn't find him. "I don't get off on his project not doing well because the better he do, the better I do... I ain't praying on his downfall." Boosie also added that his fans would be likely to support Yung Bleu if he were to make things right, which would surely give him a boost. Unfortunately, however, Boosie's dispute with Yung Bleu is far from his only concern at the moment.

Yesterday, he took to X to reveal that he's been indicted once again on a gun charge that a judge previously dismissed. He also claimed that he's been hit with a new drug-related charge. Boosie accused the federal prosecutor of racism, claiming that if he weren't a popular rapper he wouldn't be in this position. What do you think of Boosie Badazz continuing to demand the money he thinks Yung Bleu owes him? What about him claiming he doesn't actually want to see the performer fail? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Apologizes For Dragging Yung Bleu’s Mentally Disabled Son

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...