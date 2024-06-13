Boosie Badazz Roasts Yung Bleu For Shockingly Low Diss Track Earnings

BYCaroline Fisher303 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Boosie Badazz attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/WireImage)
Boosie couldn't contain his laughter.

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu's longwinded feud doesn't look like it'll be resolved anytime soon, as Boosie has made it clear he refuses to back down. He accuses the Alabama-born performer of forging his name on a contract and costing him millions of dollars as a result. Fans have since seen them engage in vicious online arguments, and recently, Yung Bleu even went after Boosie with a diss track. On his song "Reading The Room," he tore into the Louisiana icon, as well as his confidant DJ Vlad.

The duo on the receiving end of the diss discussed it during a recent interview and called Yung Bleu out for the project's poor commercial performance overall. Vlad even pulled up his initial response to the track, which saw him question how much the rapper actually made on the video. He seemingly put a lot of money into it, as it was filmed in Dubai, features luxury cars, and more.

Read More: Yung Bleu Calls Out Boosie Badazz For Being Obsessed With Him

Boosie Badazz & DJ Vlad Speculate That Yung Bleu Made $500 Off "Reading The Room"

"Damn, @_YungBleu filmed a whole music video in Dubai dissing me and @BOOSIEOFFICIAL. Rented a Ferrari and everything. And only to get 136k views after 5 days. That's like $500 in YouTube revenue. That doesn't even cover the price of the Ferrari rental. He got more views in a single VladTV interview clip," he Tweeted at the time. Of course, Boosie riffed off this, reminding Vlad that the $500 would have to be split amongst his crew. "That's about $250," he said before questioning how Yung Bleu's project didn't perform better considering its high-profile features.

"That's John Legend, Bro," he also emphasized, "That's Lil Wayne! Lil Wayne, bro. Like, you've done something wrong, and it's not the music." What do you think of Boosie Badazz roasting Yung Bleu for his seemingly low earnings on his diss track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals Why He Thinks Yung Bleu’s Latest Album “Flopped”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
The Shhh Show - Atlanta, GAMusicBoosie Badazz Reveals Why He Thinks Yung Bleu’s Latest Album “Flopped”1474
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 20, 2023MusicDJ Vlad Reveals He's Working On A Response To Yung Bleu's Diss1.7K
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In ConcertMusicBoosie Badazz Puts His Spin On Sexyy Red's "Pound Town"2.2K
Boosie Yung Bleu Empire Beef Hip Hop NewsMusicBoosie Badazz Claims Yung Bleu Forged His Signature, Bleu Wants To Box Him3.2K