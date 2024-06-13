Boosie Badazz Roasts Yung Bleu For Shockingly Low Diss Track Earnings

Boosie couldn't contain his laughter.

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu's longwinded feud doesn't look like it'll be resolved anytime soon, as Boosie has made it clear he refuses to back down. He accuses the Alabama-born performer of forging his name on a contract and costing him millions of dollars as a result. Fans have since seen them engage in vicious online arguments, and recently, Yung Bleu even went after Boosie with a diss track. On his song "Reading The Room," he tore into the Louisiana icon, as well as his confidant DJ Vlad.

The duo on the receiving end of the diss discussed it during a recent interview and called Yung Bleu out for the project's poor commercial performance overall. Vlad even pulled up his initial response to the track, which saw him question how much the rapper actually made on the video. He seemingly put a lot of money into it, as it was filmed in Dubai, features luxury cars, and more.

Read More: Yung Bleu Calls Out Boosie Badazz For Being Obsessed With Him

Boosie Badazz & DJ Vlad Speculate That Yung Bleu Made $500 Off "Reading The Room"

"Damn, @_YungBleu filmed a whole music video in Dubai dissing me and @BOOSIEOFFICIAL. Rented a Ferrari and everything. And only to get 136k views after 5 days. That's like $500 in YouTube revenue. That doesn't even cover the price of the Ferrari rental. He got more views in a single VladTV interview clip," he Tweeted at the time. Of course, Boosie riffed off this, reminding Vlad that the $500 would have to be split amongst his crew. "That's about $250," he said before questioning how Yung Bleu's project didn't perform better considering its high-profile features.