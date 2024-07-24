Boosie Badazz Apologizes For Dragging Yung Bleu’s Mentally Disabled Son

According to Boosie, Yung Bleu talked about his kids first.

Boosie Badazz and Yung Bleu have been wrapped up in a heated feud for years now, and unfortunately, it doesn't appear to show any signs of slowing down. During an interview with VladTV last month, for example, the Louisiana-born rapper clowned Yung Bleu for how his album Jeremy performed. He joked that Yung Bleu only made a couple hundred bucks off his Boosie and DJ Vlad diss track "Reading The Room," despite seemingly investing a lot more into the accompanying music video.

This prompted a response from Yung Bleu, who claimed that he earns more than Boosie, made fun of the apartments on his property, and more. Boosie was quick to fire back, though his comments certainly managed to raise eyebrows. Aside from continuing to accuse Yung Bleu of stealing his money, and dragging his music, he also went after the rapper's mentally disabled son.

Boosie Badazz Claims Yung Bleu Dissed His Kids First

"Maybe my kids can come over n help yo r**arded a*s son count to five," Boosie wrote. "Go wipe all that damn slob up off your floor before y'all fall down n hurt yourself." In another recent chat with Vlad, Boosie revealed that he received a great deal of backlash for this from his fans, who found his remarks insensitive. He apologized to everyone he offended, arguing that he only dissed Yung Bleu's child because he dissed his kids first.

"When a motherf*cker talk [about] my kids, everything's off limits," he explained. "If you talk about my kids i'mma talk about your kids." Despite this, he says he understands how his comments were hurtful, and regrets offending fans. What do you think of Boosie Badazz apologizing for dissing Yung Bleu's mentally disabled son? Do you agree that this was the right thing to do? What about him claiming he only did it because Yung Bleu dissed his kids first? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.