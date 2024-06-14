Boosie Badazz Puts Yung Bleu On Blast With Hilariously Bitter Rant

BYDanilo Castro316 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 One Music Festival
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 29: Boosie Badazz performs onstage on Day 2 of 2023 ONE MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Bleu picked the wrong rapper to beef with.

Boosie Badazz likes to fight. He's spent the last two decades attacking other rappers and saying things he knows will anger the public. Sometimes he apologizes, but most times he doubles down and mocks any person who tries to mount a defense. Yung Bleu falls under this category. Boosie Badazz and Bleu have been beefing ever since the latter left Boosie's record label. Things took a more serious turn on June 13, when Bleu insulted his former label boss on Instagram. It didn't take long, though, for Boosie Badazz to respond.

The Louisiana rapper absolutely unloaded on Yung Bleu. He responded to every insult that Bleu had for him and made him look foolish. "N**ga don't get mad cause you ain't booked every weekend across the country like your CEO lol," he wrote on Instagram. "Do u even have shows? U stop your tour cuse you couldn't sell out theaters." Bleu previously made a crack about Boosie Badazz being washed up and playing local shows, but it obviously backfired. Bleu also tried to make fun of the apartments that are situated on Boosie's property, claiming they'd fall down if a strong wind came through. Boosie had a response for this too.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals The Moment He Thinks Quavo And Chris Brown's Beef Went Too Far

Boosie Badazz Clowned Yung Bleu For Canceling Shows

According to the veteran rapper, Yung Bleu actually lived in those "motel 6" quarters until he could afford a place of his own. "You stole my money [and] went put down on your first home," Boosie wrote. "So we coming move n next week since you squatting n our sh*t." The rapper's tirade continued, and he got the kids involved. He offered to come by and have his kids help Yung Bleu's son learn to count. "Maybe my kids can come over n help yo r**arded a*s son count to five," Boosie brutally asserted. "Go wipe all that damn slob up off your floor before y'all fall down n hurt yourself." Brutal.

Yung Bleu's initial blow up came a desire to separate himself from Boosie Badazz's label. He accused the rapper of talking about him interviews, and even claimed Boosie was "obsessed" with him. The two men clearly have different takes on the situation. In Boosie's estimation, Yung Bleu has maintained relevance by constantly bringing his name up. He said as much during an interview with DJVlad. "I feel like he's flopping because the world knows I'm a real person," he said. "The world knows that one thing Boosie [is] going to do is keep it real."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thinks Drake's Neighborhood's Shooting Could've Been Much Worse

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
Chris Brown Performs At The Kia ForumMusicYung Bleu Calls Out Boosie Badazz For Being Obsessed With Him178
US-ENTERTAINMENT-BET-AWARDS-ARRIVALSMusicBoosie Badazz And Yung Bleu Elevate Beef With New Shots At Each Other3.8K
The Shhh Show - Atlanta, GAMusicBoosie Badazz Reveals Why He Thinks Yung Bleu’s Latest Album “Flopped”1474
Boosie Yung Bleu Empire Beef Hip Hop NewsMusicBoosie Badazz Claims Yung Bleu Forged His Signature, Bleu Wants To Box Him3.2K