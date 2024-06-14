Boosie Badazz Puts Yung Bleu On Blast With Hilariously Bitter Rant

Bleu picked the wrong rapper to beef with.

Boosie Badazz likes to fight. He's spent the last two decades attacking other rappers and saying things he knows will anger the public. Sometimes he apologizes, but most times he doubles down and mocks any person who tries to mount a defense. Yung Bleu falls under this category. Boosie Badazz and Bleu have been beefing ever since the latter left Boosie's record label. Things took a more serious turn on June 13, when Bleu insulted his former label boss on Instagram. It didn't take long, though, for Boosie Badazz to respond.

The Louisiana rapper absolutely unloaded on Yung Bleu. He responded to every insult that Bleu had for him and made him look foolish. "N**ga don't get mad cause you ain't booked every weekend across the country like your CEO lol," he wrote on Instagram. "Do u even have shows? U stop your tour cuse you couldn't sell out theaters." Bleu previously made a crack about Boosie Badazz being washed up and playing local shows, but it obviously backfired. Bleu also tried to make fun of the apartments that are situated on Boosie's property, claiming they'd fall down if a strong wind came through. Boosie had a response for this too.

Boosie Badazz Clowned Yung Bleu For Canceling Shows

According to the veteran rapper, Yung Bleu actually lived in those "motel 6" quarters until he could afford a place of his own. "You stole my money [and] went put down on your first home," Boosie wrote. "So we coming move n next week since you squatting n our sh*t." The rapper's tirade continued, and he got the kids involved. He offered to come by and have his kids help Yung Bleu's son learn to count. "Maybe my kids can come over n help yo r**arded a*s son count to five," Boosie brutally asserted. "Go wipe all that damn slob up off your floor before y'all fall down n hurt yourself." Brutal.