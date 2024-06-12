Boosie Badazz Reveals Why He Thinks Yung Bleu’s Latest Album “Flopped”

BYCaroline Fisher150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Shhh Show - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 14: Rapper Lil Boosie attends the Shhh Show at Buckhead Theatre on February 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
According to Boosie, the world is on his side.

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz has his fair share of issues with Yung Bleu. According to him, that's being reflected in the Alabama-born artist's commercial performance. For months now, Boosie's been beefing with Yung Bleu over a contract dispute. He accuses Yung Bleu of forging his signature and alleges that he owes him big money for it. The feud has included various vicious jabs on social media, as well as disses on tracks such as Yung Bleu's "Reading The Room."

During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie weighed in on Yung Bleu's new album Jeremy, which the rapper unveiled in April of this year. Despite boasting high-profile features from the likes of Lil Wayne, John Legend, and more, it didn't perform as well as one might expect. DJ Vlad points out that only one track from the project earned more than a million streams on Spotify, and it wasn't either of the aforementioned collabs.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reveals The Moment He Thinks Quavo And Chris Brown's Beef Went Too Far

Boosie Badazz Thinks Yung Bleu's Album Didn't Perform Well Due To Their Legal Battle

Boosie thinks that this is a direct result of their legal issues, and argues that the world knows the "facts" and is judging Yung Bleu accordingly. "The whole world know what you did and you're not being a man," he explained. "That R&B sh*t's not gonna stand up behind right or wrong. It doesn't matter... That sh*t is not gonna work, I mean I'm sorry."

During the interview, Boosie also revealed that he was confused by Yung Bleu dissing DJ Vlad, as he gave him one of his first opportunities on a major platform. What do you think of Boosie Badazz theorizing that Yung Bleu's latest album Jeremy "flopped" due to their legal feud? Do you agree with him or not? What about his take on Yung Bleu dissing him and DJ Vlad on "Reading The Room"? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Thinks Drake's Neighborhood's Shooting Could've Been Much Worse

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
The Parking Lot Concert Presents Boosie In ConcertMusicBoosie Badazz Puts His Spin On Sexyy Red's "Pound Town"2.2K
Boosie Yung Bleu Empire Beef Hip Hop NewsMusicBoosie Badazz Claims Yung Bleu Forged His Signature, Bleu Wants To Box Him3.2K
Legendz Of The South Tour - Cedar Park, TXMusicBoosie Badazz Tells Story Of Confronting Yung Bleu For $30k985
Boosie Instagram Deleted Yung Bleu Hip Hop NewsMusicBoosie Badazz Gets Instagram Taken Down, He Blames Current Rival Yung Bleu3.6K