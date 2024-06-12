Boosie Badazz Reveals Why He Thinks Yung Bleu’s Latest Album “Flopped”

According to Boosie, the world is on his side.

It's no secret that Boosie Badazz has his fair share of issues with Yung Bleu. According to him, that's being reflected in the Alabama-born artist's commercial performance. For months now, Boosie's been beefing with Yung Bleu over a contract dispute. He accuses Yung Bleu of forging his signature and alleges that he owes him big money for it. The feud has included various vicious jabs on social media, as well as disses on tracks such as Yung Bleu's "Reading The Room."

During a recent interview with VladTV, Boosie weighed in on Yung Bleu's new album Jeremy, which the rapper unveiled in April of this year. Despite boasting high-profile features from the likes of Lil Wayne, John Legend, and more, it didn't perform as well as one might expect. DJ Vlad points out that only one track from the project earned more than a million streams on Spotify, and it wasn't either of the aforementioned collabs.

Boosie Badazz Thinks Yung Bleu's Album Didn't Perform Well Due To Their Legal Battle

Boosie thinks that this is a direct result of their legal issues, and argues that the world knows the "facts" and is judging Yung Bleu accordingly. "The whole world know what you did and you're not being a man," he explained. "That R&B sh*t's not gonna stand up behind right or wrong. It doesn't matter... That sh*t is not gonna work, I mean I'm sorry."