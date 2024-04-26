Yung Bleu Snags Features From John Legend, Lil Wayne, Jacquees & More For "Jeremy"

Yung Bleu has been making hits with some of best and brightest for quite a few years. The Mobile, Alabama native has become a master at mixing rapping and singing to create a truly unique identity within the modern landscape. We have seen him make a smash track time and time again with artists like Drake, Kevin Gates, John Legend, and so many others. This weekend, Yung Bleu is back with another stacked listen for his fans called Jeremy.

According to the press release, Yung Bleu's mission for this project was to give fans a deeper peek behind the curtains and give his supporters more knowledge about who he is. "It's a confession, a celebration, and a challenge. It invites listeners to experience the deeper side of Yung Bleu - beyond the persona, beyond the fame." In fact, according to V103 Chicago, the Southerner says Jeremy will be starting a series of projects that have more emotional weight.

Listen Jeremy By Yung Bleu

"I just feel like I haven't done [a personal album] yet and I feel like it was overdue for my fans." Another cool tidbit from that interview was the story behind the nostalgic childhood photo that is the album's cover art. "That was one of the images my mom just sent me one day out of nowhere. She actually inspired me to name [the album] that. Because when she sent the picture, I was just like ‘dang’ because I only got a few pictures from my childhood. That was one of the three." Clearly this album means a lot to Yung Bleu in a lot of ways, so be sure to support the record with the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album Jeremy by Yung Bleu? Which songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the strongest feature on the record? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Yung Bleu. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Jeremy Tracklist:

Everybody Hates Jeremy Chrome Heart Unlikely Unfamiliar Lands Is There Someone New? with Leon Thomas Reading The Room with SABRI Just Need The Bass Confirmation (feat. Lil Wayne) - Remix Be Ok with John Legend Court In The Morning Buy Your B**** Sum TARAJI Make Me Stay with Jacquees Confirmation Heart To Borrow Live Forever with Fridayy Back From The Dead with JD On Tha Track

