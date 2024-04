Boosie Badazz Implores Yung Bleu To Join Him Against Their Label In Their Lawsuit

Boosie Badazz had a lengthy and urgent message for his artist Yung Bleu via Twitter on Friday night (April 26). Moreover, it has to do with their legal battle over unpaid fees, unfulfilled contracts, and a whole lot of complicated financial back-and-forth that mostly relates to Bleu's 2016 deal with Bad Azz Music Syndicate and how he pulled out of the collective in 2019, causing a dispute with his next labels, EMPIRE and Vandross Music Group. As such, you can imagine that many of these issues don't really have a simple solution. In fact, the Baton Rouge native thinks that this conflict is exactly what the higher-ups want.

"bleuvandross CAN YOU HALLA AT @empire N YALL GET TOGETHER N PAY ME MY MONEY N GET THIS OVER WITH," Boosie expressed. "THEY WANT US TO KEEP HAVING TO GO TO COURT MY N***A. THEY PUTTING U DEEPER N THE WHOLE BY PAYING FOR YOUR ATTORNEY FEES . WHY THEY DONT WANNA PAY YOUR TAB N GET THIS NEGATIVITY OFF YOU ?THIS IS WHY. BECAUSE THEY MAKE MORE MONEY WITH US BEEFING MY N***A. U GO BE 5 MS N THE WHOLE WITH LAWYER FEES ( NOW THEY OWN YOU ) WHEN THEY COULD OF PAID ME N GOT THIS OVER WITH A LONG TIME AGO( CHESS MY G ). N THE COLD PART THEY WAS RIGHT AT THE TABLE WHEN THIS THEFT TOOK PLACE. ITS CHESS BRO.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Overturned Conviction: “Free R. Kelly”

Boosie Pleads With Yung Bleu To Focus On Their Common Enemy

"MAKE THE ARTIST CUTTHROAT THE BOSS THEN PUT THE ARTST N DEBT N BECOME HIS BOSS," Boosie went on. "SMH BECAUSE YOU N EVERYONE INVOLVED KNOW IM OWED A BAG FOR FORGING MY NAME ON A CONTRACT I KNEW NOTHING ABOUT. EVERYBODY HAS ADMITTED TO IT. YOU EVEN SAID YOU WOULD PAY ME BUT YOU AINT HAVE AT THE TIME OF MY LAWSUIT . NOW WE N LOUISIANA COURT FOR SAME LAWSUIT. KEEP IT 100 n REMEMBER YOUR WORDS. 'BOOSIE CHANGED MY LIFE , HE BELIEVED N ME WHEN NOBODY BELIEVED N ME.' U SAID U WOULD NEVER HEAR U SAY NOTHING BAD ABOUT ME. U SAID U SIGNED TO ME N YOU WERE SO GRATEFUL.

"NOW EVERYTIME U POST THE COMMENTS SAY 'PAY BOOSIE HIS MONEY,'" he concluded. "I DONT WANT THAT TO BE YOUR LEGACY SMH U TOO TALENTED FOR THAT MY N***A. YOU A CEO NOW. PUT YOURSELF N MY SHOES. WHAT IF YOUR ARTIST DID THIS TO YOU ? IT DONT MATTER IF YOU A 'RNB' SINGER). THE WORLD GO STAND ON BUIZNESS WHEN U DO SOMEONE DIRTY #especiallyboosie. 'IF THEY DONT WANNA PAY U MAN UP N PAY' THATS WHERE THE RESPECT COMES. N DONT TAKE MY INSTAGRAM THIS AINT NO BEEF THESE FACTS. LETS GET THIS OVER WITH LIKE REAL ONES. #imtiredofwritingbooksontwitter." For more news and the latest updates on Yung Bleu and Boosie Badazz, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Charleston White Vs. Boosie: A Timeline Of Their Beef

[via]