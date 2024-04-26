Boosie Badazz Reacts To Harvey Weinstein’s Overturned Conviction: “Free R. Kelly”

Boosie Badazz is someone who never shies away from sharing his opinions, no matter how controversial they may be. The Louisiana-born performer frequently weighs in on current events, drama, and even politics on social media. Earlier today, for example, he hopped on Twitter/X to react to Harvey Weinstein's 2020 sexual assault conviction getting overturned by a New York appeals court. Reportedly, the Manhattan district attorney’s office plans to retry Weinstein.

The shocking apparent step backward seems not to have sat right with Boosie, who shared a photo of the news alongside "#whiteprivilege." The photo in question also asks, "What about Diddy, Bill & Kelly?" In his caption, he called for R. Kelly to be released from prison. The performer is currently serving a 30-year sentence for racketeering and alleged crimes. He's concurrently serving a 20-year sentence for child pornography charges, which was upheld in court today after an appeal.

Boosie Badazz Thinks R. Kelly Should Be Released

Most commenters aren't feeling Boosie's "FREE RKELLY" post, as evidently, two alleged wrongs don't make a right. This isn't the first time he's showed support for the disgraced singer, however. Earlier this month, he weighed in on Aoki Lee Simmons' ex-boyfriend and all of the drama that came from their former fling due to their roughly 40-year age gap. He argued that there's a double standard when it comes to white men in relationships with younger women, as there was far less outcry over Simmons' previous partner than there was with R. Kelly. With that being said, most of the outcry surrounding R. Kelly is due to the fact that many of his alleged victims weren't women at all, but instead, minors.

What do you think of Harvey Weinstein's 2020 sexual assault conviction getting overturned earlier this week? What about Boosie Badazz's reaction to it? Are you surprised? What about him calling for R. Kelly to be released from prison? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

