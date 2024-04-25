Boosie Badazz Says This Is The "Brokest" He's Ever Seen America

BYCaroline Fisher487 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Spring Fling 24
GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 12: Rapper Boosie backstage at Spring Fling at Greensboro Coliseum Complex on April 12, 2024 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)

According to Boosie, the country is "hurting."

Aside from his music, Boosie Badazz is known for sharing his opinion on anything and everything online. This isn't only limited to the world of hip hop either, as he also frequently weighs in on current events, politics, and more. Earlier today, for example, he decided to share his take on the current state of the U.S. economy. According to him, it's not looking good. In fact, he says that this is the "brokest" he's ever seen the country.

Boosie sounded off on Twitter/X, explaining how nowadays, a lot of people are barely scraping by. He described how after paying their bills, most are left with little money to spend on anything else. The Louisiana-born MC also noted how several companies are laying off employees and filing for bankruptcy.

Read More: Boosie Badazz & His Girlfriend Free To Communicate After Judge Modifies His Release Conditions

Boosie Badazz Claims The Country Is "Hurting"

"ITS CR*ZY HOW EVERY COMPANY IS GOING BROKE N FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY THIS WORLD HAS NO MONEY," he began. "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS HURTING. PEOPLE HAVE NO MONEY. BESIDES PAYING YOUR BILLS ITS NOTHING EXTRA YOU HAVE MONEY TO SPEND ON COMPANIES HAVE TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS OF WORKERS YOU REALLY HAVE TO CHANGE YOUR LIFESTYLE R ELSE THIS IS THE BROKEST IVE EVER SEEN AMERICA." Of course, Boosie's post has prompted some spirited responses in his comments section.

While many think that the rapper made some solid points, others are urging him to stop complaining, as he's likely to have it better on the financial front than most. Several also argue that what he's pointed out is nothing new. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's recent Tweet about the current state of the U.S. economy? Do you agree with him or not? What do you think is to blame? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Boosie Badazz's Daughter Toriana Gets Candid About Their Relationship: "I Don't Need Him"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
Celebrities Attend Toronto Raptors v Atlanta HawksMusicBoosie Badazz's Daughter Toriana Gets Candid About Their Relationship: "I Don't Need Him"26.1K
2023 BET Awards - ArrivalsMusicBoosie Badazz Claims He's Being Bullied Over LGBTQ+ Community Criticism2.1K
Trap Du Soleil Celebrating YFN LucciMusicBoosie Badazz's Son Reveals Daily Earnings From "Trapping"13.3K
2019 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicBoosie Badazz Issues Warning About Rap Beef: "The Truth Hurts"11.3K