Boosie Badazz Says This Is The "Brokest" He's Ever Seen America

Aside from his music, Boosie Badazz is known for sharing his opinion on anything and everything online. This isn't only limited to the world of hip hop either, as he also frequently weighs in on current events, politics, and more. Earlier today, for example, he decided to share his take on the current state of the U.S. economy. According to him, it's not looking good. In fact, he says that this is the "brokest" he's ever seen the country.

Boosie sounded off on Twitter/X, explaining how nowadays, a lot of people are barely scraping by. He described how after paying their bills, most are left with little money to spend on anything else. The Louisiana-born MC also noted how several companies are laying off employees and filing for bankruptcy.

Boosie Badazz Claims The Country Is "Hurting"

"ITS CR*ZY HOW EVERY COMPANY IS GOING BROKE N FILING FOR BANKRUPTCY THIS WORLD HAS NO MONEY," he began. "THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS HURTING. PEOPLE HAVE NO MONEY. BESIDES PAYING YOUR BILLS ITS NOTHING EXTRA YOU HAVE MONEY TO SPEND ON COMPANIES HAVE TO LAY OFF THOUSANDS OF WORKERS YOU REALLY HAVE TO CHANGE YOUR LIFESTYLE R ELSE THIS IS THE BROKEST IVE EVER SEEN AMERICA." Of course, Boosie's post has prompted some spirited responses in his comments section.

While many think that the rapper made some solid points, others are urging him to stop complaining, as he's likely to have it better on the financial front than most. Several also argue that what he's pointed out is nothing new. What do you think of Boosie Badazz's recent Tweet about the current state of the U.S. economy? Do you agree with him or not? What do you think is to blame? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

