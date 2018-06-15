american politics
- Sports7 Pro Athletes Who Ran for Political OfficeMany prolific athletes have successfully pivoted into politics.By Demi Phillips
- PoliticsKamala Harris Mocked For Claiming Rural Americans Can't Photocopy Their IDsMany called her comments "absurd." By Madusa S.
- PoliticsBlack & Latinx People Disproportionately Targeted For Social Distance Violations In NYCThe NYPD has released new data amid new social distancing violation enforcement and found that over 80% of people issued summonses for these violations were people of color. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsLil Nas X Rejects Mayor Pete Buttigieg's "Old Town Road" Collaboration RequestThe young star didn't want any parts.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsCharlamagne Tha God & Trevor Noah Talk Racial Diversity & More In New SpecialThe pair discussed immigration, American politics and more.By Aida C.
- SocietyVote Today: Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Meek Mill & More AreGo vote today!By Alex Zidel
- SocietyAkon "Seriously" Considering Running For President Against Donald Trump In 2020Would you vote for Akon over Donald Trump?By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCardi B Wants To Be Kim Kardashian's Vice President If She Runs For OfficeCardi B is throwing her name in the hat for VP if Kim decides to run.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyKanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2024Kanye West seriously wants to become the next POTUS.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMarco Rubio's Brain Melts When Asked To Rate Kanye West's New AlbumMarco Rubio practices his "Deadman Float" on a spare mattress.By Devin Ch