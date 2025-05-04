T.I. may not stray away from a physical altercation to defend his wife, but his combativeness also occasionally extends to his political views. You may remember a particularly spirited debate with conservative commentator Candace Owens during a REVOLT Summit in 2019.

Well, now Owens is calling Tip out as an alleged hypocrite. She recently appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where he gave her some credit for "holding her own" against him in a forum, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

"He is such a scam artist, you guys have no idea," Candace Owens said of T.I. "The whole thing's an act. He is literally just a whole opp. I have no respect for him. T.I. and I had whole conversations before we got on that stage. He's basically conservative. Kanye put me in touch with T.I., we talked about stuff. He was like, 'Yeah, I agree on this, I just can't get behind Trump.' He turned *snap* as soon as we got in front of the cameras. It was a show. I don't like frauds. He was being very performative."

"Killer Mike's excellent, behind the scenes, in front of the scenes, same person," she remarked before disagreeing with Lee's notion that MAGA and conservatism are two different ideologies. "I think MAGA just gave a name to people that were tired of New York and L.A. deciding on how the rest of America lives. New York and L.A. got too loud. And then, finally, the rest of America said, 'We've been here a very long time, we're tired of being carried by the rest of you.'"

This joins other hip-hop criticisms from Candace Owens, although this is more of a personal take than anything else. We will see if the Atlanta trap pioneer ever responds to these comments or just lets them slide off his back.