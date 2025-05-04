Candace Owens Blasts T.I. As A "Fraud" For His Real Political Views

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 679 Views
Candace Owens TI Fraud Jason Lee Interview
Jun 18, 2022; Washington, DC, USA; Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams is joined by guest artist T.I. during his performance at the Sun Stage during the Something in the Water festival on Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. Mandatory Credit: Jarrad Henderson-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jason Lee asked Candace Owens about her combative showdown with T.I. at the REVOLT Summit back in the day, which she found hypocritical.

T.I. may not stray away from a physical altercation to defend his wife, but his combativeness also occasionally extends to his political views. You may remember a particularly spirited debate with conservative commentator Candace Owens during a REVOLT Summit in 2019.

Well, now Owens is calling Tip out as an alleged hypocrite. She recently appeared on The Jason Lee Show, where he gave her some credit for "holding her own" against him in a forum, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram.

"He is such a scam artist, you guys have no idea," Candace Owens said of T.I. "The whole thing's an act. He is literally just a whole opp. I have no respect for him. T.I. and I had whole conversations before we got on that stage. He's basically conservative. Kanye put me in touch with T.I., we talked about stuff. He was like, 'Yeah, I agree on this, I just can't get behind Trump.' He turned *snap* as soon as we got in front of the cameras. It was a show. I don't like frauds. He was being very performative."

"Killer Mike's excellent, behind the scenes, in front of the scenes, same person," she remarked before disagreeing with Lee's notion that MAGA and conservatism are two different ideologies. "I think MAGA just gave a name to people that were tired of New York and L.A. deciding on how the rest of America lives. New York and L.A. got too loud. And then, finally, the rest of America said, 'We've been here a very long time, we're tired of being carried by the rest of you.'"

T.I. Tiny Harris Lawsuit

This joins other hip-hop criticisms from Candace Owens, although this is more of a personal take than anything else. We will see if the Atlanta trap pioneer ever responds to these comments or just lets them slide off his back.

Elsewhere, T.I. is making big legal moves when it comes to various accusations against him and his wife Tiny Harris. As for his political commentary, he hasn't said a whole lot in recent months. We'll see if any of that changes, especially with his new retrospective discussion of the REVOLT Summit.

