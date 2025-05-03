T.I. doesn't mess around with his wife Tiny Harris's safety.

The couple went viral over the weekend after footage surfaced of Tip jumping off stage to run down on a man asking Tiny to move out the way. Tiny Harris would explain her husband's "protective" attitude in a new interivew with Yung Joc on Streetz Morning Takeover. "He's very protective," Tiny replies as her fellow Xscape member laughed at the question about T.I. jumping off stage.

Yung Joc was familiar with T.I.'s "protective" nature, recalling his 2017 radio interivew with the Trap Muzik creator that involved Joc being addressed about previous comments regarding Tip and Tiny's marriage. T.I. was performing with longtime collaborator, Young Dro, before he noticed a man asking his wife to move from where she was standing.

In mid-performance of his verse, Tip addressed the man and exited the stage to clarify his orders to allow Tiny Harris to stand in her original spot. In the video, Tip says, “Leave her alone… I’ll flip the table!”

Tiny Harris On T.I. Jumping Off Stage

Social media sided with T.I.'s chivalry throughout the ordeal in various comment sections. On YouTube, a fan commented, "That's Funny. Ppl say nobody doesn't want her, but somebody got her and he a King. LOOK LIKE SHE WINNING."

"People be forgetting how Tip gets down," comments another YouTube user. "He's always stood on business behind the people he loves."

The appreication continued as a fan wrote, "Tip said get you ass down there and you know King is waiting to prove himself. I swear I love how he takes care of his family. He reminds me of my family."