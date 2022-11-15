The Harrises know how to light up a stage, and T.I. is returning with one of his sons. The talented family has been actively involved in the entertainment industry for decades. Tip is hailed as a Rap icon, and his wife Tiny has long been declared an R&B legend. Their blended family of children has also aimed at the industry by jumping into music, hosting, and reality television.

According to reports, T.I. is partnering with his talented 21-year-old son Domani for a halftime performance at next week’s Atlanta Hawks game. The natives have supported the team’s efforts as fans and admirers, and now they will make it a family affair on stage.

In a press release, both T.I. and Domani shared enthusiasm about coming together for an epic performance. The Hawks will face off against the Sacramento Kings just ahead of Thanksgiving.

“I’m a true to the Atlanta Hawks fan and have performed in State Farm Arena on numerous occasions,” said T.I. “But this time, it feels different being able to take the stage with Domani. The Hawks are off to a great start this season, hopefully, we can continue the momentum. I can’t wait to hit State Farm Arena on the 23rd and give the fans a memorable performance.”

Domani added: “Growing up in Atlanta, the Hawks run through my DNA, going to tons of games throughout my life with my family. We have a lot of amazing young talent on the team, so I definitely continue to have high hopes for the Hawks. Being able to perform with my pops at State Farm Arena is definitely a bucket list moment for me.”

The Hawks have reportedly partnered with Tip’s famous Trap Museum for “a special in-store collaboration,” states Revolt. There will be exclusive merchandise and expansions to highlight the Hawks and their influence in the ATL.

Catch T.I. and Domani together on November 23.

