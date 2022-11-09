T.I. debated between Outkast, Jeezy, Future, and Lil Baby to determine the greatest Atlanta rapper of all time. Speaking with Complex for an episode of Brackets, T.I. ended up crowning Oukast with the honor.

“It’s so much to be said for a group that hasn’t made music in a decade,” Tip said. “It’s timeless and still speaks to the now… Anytime Outkast in there that’s an easy one for me.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 08: T.I. speaks onstage during Netflix Presents Rhythm+Flow Atlanta screening at Clark Atlanta University on October 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix/Allied Integrated Marketing)

The show had T.I. select a winner between a final four-style bracket of Outkast, Jeezy, Future, and Lil Baby.

He added: “And Future comes from the school of Outkast — a Dungeon Family alumni… Outkast, I definitely think they hold the crown.”

From there, T.I. listed Outkast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik as the best album to ever come out of his hometown.

“It’s like the holy grail,” he said of the project. “As far as mainstream global recognition, that’s the first of its kind for real. I truly do think Southernplayalistic is the alpha.”

T.I. also discussed working on his own final album before he retires. The project is tentatively titled Kill the King.

“I’m gonna do one more album and then I’ma be done. I’ve said everything I need to say right now… Once I put an exclamation point on it, I can move on to other things,” he stated.

He also spoke about his collaborative album with Boosie: “The idea to do this project really comes because our sons are so close they like being best partners. So we just end up on the phone like two single mommas.”

Check out T.I.’s interview with Complex for Brackets below.

[Via]