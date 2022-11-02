T.I. performed a comedy show in the Bronx, earlier this week, marking his first official show in NYC since being booed while on stage at the Barclays Center, earlier this year. For the event, T.I. performed alongside members of the HaHa Mafia group at Salsa Con Fuego.

“I’ve been to New York before and worked out in some rooms, on the low.,” he told reporters after the show. “This is my first official full set (since the Brooklyn incident). I feel like we had a phenomenal time. The crowd enjoyed their self, we enjoyed ourselves.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 08: T.I. speaks onstage during Netflix Presents Rhythm+Flow Atlanta screening at Clark Atlanta University on October 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix/Allied Integrated Marketing)

“We look like the Warriors right now, bruh,” comedian Navv Greene added. “Everybody gets their own shot and we ain’t in each other’s way. We the dark-skinned Warriors.”

“We appreciate all of the people that came out,” T.I. said.

It seems safe to say the performance went better than T.I.’s appearance at the star-studded April Fools Comedy Jam. That lineup featured Nick Cannon, HaHa Davis, Eddie Griffin, Rip Micheals, B. Simone, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, and more.

At the time, T.I. said that he wasn’t upset with being booed and explained that he was happy for the opportunity to overcome adversity.

“When shit’s too easy and there ain’t no challenge to it, I don’t care,” T.I. told AllHipHop. “That’s what got me out of music because it’s almost like people expect me to be good.”

He continued: “I embrace the hate. But it wasn’t even hate. It was on some, ‘This is our opportunity to really make you one of us.’ And I appreciate that. I ain’t got no problem with that. I love the opportunity to overcome and scramble.”

The Atlanta rapper has been trying his hand at stand-up comedy more and more since January.

Check out T.I.’s recent comments below.

[Via]