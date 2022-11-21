Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss aimed at the YouTuber. White says that he wants to hop on the remix of the song.

“My dear T.I., we got us a hit,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I wanna be in the remix. Put me in the video — you can’t just make a song about me and not put me in the video. And you ain’t rap that good since I brought you back out. You a has been now. Never was, used to be’s, and has beens.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 08: T.I. speaks onstage during Netflix Presents Rhythm+Flow Atlanta screening at Clark Atlanta University on October 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix/Allied Integrated Marketing)

T.I.’s diss came during his verse on Jucee Froot’s new single, “Step.” During the song, he raps, “What a day, my son respond to what a fuck n***a say/ I end up on the internet going back and forth with a J/ You’s a neva was, suck-a-dick-to-get-a-dub n***a.”

The beef between the two picked up after White called out T.I’s son King Harris and his friend Tootie Raww. He trolled the two for being arrested in September.

White firstly criticized the two for living “sheltered” lives. He also slammed T.I.’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, as a “yellow-haired freak.”

“Charleston White, you a bitch, boy!” King Harris responded on IG Live at the time. “We about to whoop yo ass when you come back down here from telling. I can see you had a soft upbringing.”

In addition to saying he wants to be on the remix, White also released a diss song of his own. The video features several clips of his previous comments on T.I. mixed over a beat.

Check out Charleston White’s T.I. diss song below.

