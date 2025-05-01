It's no secret that T.I. doesn't play when it comes to his family, and he proved just this during a recent show. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the Atlanta rapper is seen performing when a situation involving his wife Tiny unfolded in the crowd. It's unclear exactly what took place, but it is clear that T.I. wasn't about to let it slide.

He paused the show to jump off the stage and confront whoever was starting problems with Tiny. After that, he made an announcement, telling everyone not to mess with her. "Leave her alone," he said. "I'll flip the table." Fans on Instagram are commending him for sticking up for the singer.

"Y’all know this man don’t play about Tiny!!! Please find someone else to mess with," one commenter writes. "I knew he didn’t play about her when he ran up on Floyd 😂," someone else writes. Others point out that T.I. and Tiny's son King also rushed to her defense when things escalated.

Read More: TI Mortifies Son King Harris With Lewd Comments About Wife Tiny

T.I. & Tiny Lawsuit

This is far from the first time T.I. has shown how much he cares about Tiny, however. For Valentine's Day this year, he rocked a poncho with her face on it. "My man don't miss a moment to let me know I'm over loved & adored," she captioned a clip of him in the romantic outfit. "but well he out did himself with this poncho out in them Atlanta streets representing his lady & ofc as u can see he's really full of himself too!! @tip I love my King #TipNTiny #RealDealLoveStory #MovieType #24yrsNCounting."