T.I. Jumps Off Stage To Defend Tiny As Trouble Unfolds Mid-Show

BY Caroline Fisher 3.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
T.I. Jumps Off Stage Tiny Hip Hop News
AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 11: T.I. and Tiny Harris attend Magic City: An American Fantasy premiere afterparty at ZACH Theatre on March 11, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for An American Fantasy
T.I. recently proved that he doesn't mess around when it comes to his family, and especially not when it comes to his wife Tiny.

It's no secret that T.I. doesn't play when it comes to his family, and he proved just this during a recent show. In a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk, the Atlanta rapper is seen performing when a situation involving his wife Tiny unfolded in the crowd. It's unclear exactly what took place, but it is clear that T.I. wasn't about to let it slide.

He paused the show to jump off the stage and confront whoever was starting problems with Tiny. After that, he made an announcement, telling everyone not to mess with her. "Leave her alone," he said. "I'll flip the table." Fans on Instagram are commending him for sticking up for the singer.

"Y’all know this man don’t play about Tiny!!! Please find someone else to mess with," one commenter writes. "I knew he didn’t play about her when he ran up on Floyd 😂," someone else writes. Others point out that T.I. and Tiny's son King also rushed to her defense when things escalated.

Read More: TI Mortifies Son King Harris With Lewd Comments About Wife Tiny

T.I. & Tiny Lawsuit

This is far from the first time T.I. has shown how much he cares about Tiny, however. For Valentine's Day this year, he rocked a poncho with her face on it. "My man don't miss a moment to let me know I'm over loved & adored," she captioned a clip of him in the romantic outfit. "but well he out did himself with this poncho out in them Atlanta streets representing his lady & ofc as u can see he's really full of himself too!! @tip I love my King #TipNTiny #RealDealLoveStory #MovieType #24yrsNCounting." 

A solid relationship isn't the only thing the pair has to be proud of these days, however. In March, their accuser Sabrina Peterson's lawsuit against them for alleged defamation was thrown out by a judge. At the time, the judge argued that Peterson failed to move the case along in a timely manner.

Read More: TI & Tiny Harris' Defamation Accuser Suffers Major Defeat In Court

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
TI Mortifies King Harris Tiny Relationship News Relationships TI Mortifies Son King Harris With Lewd Comments About Wife Tiny 2.5K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.5K
TI Love Wife Tiny Ridiculous Outfit Hip Hop News Streetwear TI Professes His Love For His Wife Tiny With The Most Ridiculous Outfit Possible 2.0K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 54.2K