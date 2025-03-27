TI Mortifies Son King Harris With Lewd Comments About Wife Tiny

BY Caroline Fisher 1435 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
TI Mortifies King Harris Tiny Relationship News
PASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: 51st NAACP Image Awards arrivals at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Pasadena, CA, USA. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton / RedCarpetImages.net)
TI never shies away from putting his feelings for his wife of roughly 15 years, Tiny Harris, on full display.

TI and Tiny have been an item for quite some time, and it looks like they're still going strong. During a recent livestream, their son King Harris got an unexpected phone call from his father. Before hanging up, TI provided a graphic description of what he planned to do with Tiny once they got off the phone. “I done talked long enough to you. I got your mama right here,” he began. For obvious reasons, King was disturbed, immediately shutting the rapper down.

“Hey bro, stop playing! Why you always playing?” he said as TI laughed maniacally. “Bro, that’s gonna go viral," King added. He proceeded to end the call, looking embarassed by the ordeal. This is far from the first time TI publicly professed his desire for Tiny, however. Last month, she took to Instagram to show off the one-of-a-kind outfit he rocked to show her how much he cares. The outfit in question featured a bright red poncho with Tiny on the front.

Read More: TI & Tiny Harris' Defamation Accuser Suffers Major Defeat In Court

TI & Tiny's Lawsuit

"My man don't miss a moment to let me know I'm over loved & adored," Tiny captioned the sweet post. "But well he out did himself with this poncho out in them Atlanta streets representing his lady & ofc as u can see he's really full of himself too!! @tip I love my King #TipNTiny #RealDealLoveStory #MovieType #24yrsNCounting." Their latest antics come just a few weeks after they secured a major win in court.

A judge decided to uphold the ruling for punitive damages in their copyright infringement lawsuit against O.M.G. Doll’s toy company, MGA Entertainment. “Upon consideration of the evidence, the Courts grants disgorgement of profits of $17,872,252 under common law misappropriation, and affirms the jury’s award of punitive damages of $53,616,759," a filing obtained by AllHipHop reads. Tiny later took to Instagram to express her gratitude for those who helped them along the way. “Don’t play with God’s children!” she wrote. “So thankful & grateful to our amazing law team.”

Read More: TI’s Defamation Lawsuit Against Assault Accuser Could Reportedly Get Tossed For Failure To Serve

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Black Music Honors 2019 Music TI & Tiny Harris Awarded Full $71 Million Lawsuit Payout Despite Reconsideration From Judge 2.4K
TI Love Wife Tiny Ridiculous Outfit Hip Hop News Streetwear TI Professes His Love For His Wife Tiny With The Most Ridiculous Outfit Possible 1.9K
T.I. Private Grammy Weekend Concert - Hollywood, CA Music TI & Tiny Harris' Defamation Accuser Suffers Major Defeat In Court 1144
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.8K