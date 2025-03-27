TI Mortifies Son King Harris With Lewd Comments About Wife Tiny

TI and Tiny have been an item for quite some time, and it looks like they're still going strong. During a recent livestream, their son King Harris got an unexpected phone call from his father. Before hanging up, TI provided a graphic description of what he planned to do with Tiny once they got off the phone. “I done talked long enough to you. I got your mama right here,” he began. For obvious reasons, King was disturbed, immediately shutting the rapper down.

“Hey bro, stop playing! Why you always playing?” he said as TI laughed maniacally. “Bro, that’s gonna go viral," King added. He proceeded to end the call, looking embarassed by the ordeal. This is far from the first time TI publicly professed his desire for Tiny, however. Last month, she took to Instagram to show off the one-of-a-kind outfit he rocked to show her how much he cares. The outfit in question featured a bright red poncho with Tiny on the front.

TI & Tiny's Lawsuit

"My man don't miss a moment to let me know I'm over loved & adored," Tiny captioned the sweet post. "But well he out did himself with this poncho out in them Atlanta streets representing his lady & ofc as u can see he's really full of himself too!! @tip I love my King #TipNTiny #RealDealLoveStory #MovieType #24yrsNCounting." Their latest antics come just a few weeks after they secured a major win in court.