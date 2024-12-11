TI’s Hilarious Reaction To Usher Feeding Tiny A Cherry Goes Viral

It looks like TI and Tiny had a blast at Usher's show in Atlanta.

Recently, TI and Tiny enjoyed a night out at Usher's "Past Present Future" tour stop in Atlanta. One hilarious moment from the show quickly went viral. In a clip making its rounds online, the R&B icon is seen approaching Tiny to feed her a cherry. At first, she refused, even turning around so that her back faced Usher. TI encouraged her to take part in the fun moment, however, spinning her chair and motioning for her to eat the cherry. Eventually, she did, and the crowd went wild.

“Not ti telling her you better show em why I’m stuck on you for all these years 😭😭😭😭," one fan jokes in The Shade Room's comments section. “Tbh I like how T.I didn’t do too much, he’s very encouraging and wanted his wife to have fun. 👏🏾👏🏾," another writes. Usher is no stranger to sweeping concertgoers off their feet, but it doesn't always go so smoothly.

Tiny Takes Part In Usher's Antics During Atlanta Tour Stop

Last year, for example, Keke Palmer danced with Usher during one of his Vegas shows. This ultimately ended her relationship with Darius Jackson. As clips of Palmer at the show circulated, Jackson took to X to shame her for her outfit. Her fans immediately dragged him for this, and he and Palmer later broke up. She even went on to film a music video with Usher for his song "Boyfriend." As for TI and Tiny, Wack 100 recently hit the couple with some shocking allegations involving Ray J.

"We know T.I. and Tiny have been linked to a certain lifestyle," he told Ray J on Clubhouse last week. "He said, ‘I want you to hit my wife.’ You remember, bro? ‘Let’s party—you hit my girl, and I’ll hit yours.’” Ray J swiftly shut down these allegations, encouraging Wack to be more respectful.