Usher Brings His Kids To Disney And Shares Adorable Pics From The Trip

Usher had a blast at the "happiest place on earth."

Usher shared a series of photos of himself and his children on Instagram on Saturday after bringing his family to Dinsey's amusement park. "Happiest place on earth with my favorite people on earth," he wrote in the caption. The pictures show him and the kids on various rides, checking out the gift shop, posing with Mickey Mouse, and more.

When The Shade Room shared a compilation of the pictures, fans accused the singer of using his kids for a public relations opportunity. "It’s crazy that these celebrities hire photographers to walk around the park with them and their kids…" one user posted. Another wrote: "With everything that’s coming out about him sounds like the right thing to do…" Others had more wholesome responses while many of his fans came to his defense amid the allegations. One fan wrote: "People need to wait before accusing usher of anything, beiber has consistently shown love for usher, most recent being after the Super Bowl, right I don’t believe he did anything wrong."

Usher Performs During His "Past Present Future" Tour

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: (Exclusive Coverage) Usher performs onstage during the Past Present. Future Tour at Intuit Dome on September 21, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Live Nation)

While Usher is in no way connected to Diddy's recent arrest on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, fans thought he was trying to distance himself from the Bad Boy mogul, last month, after all of his social media posts were taken down. "Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! [laughing emojis]. See you tonight at Intuit Dome," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter) afterward.

Usher Brings His Kids To Disney