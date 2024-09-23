Usher Clarifies That His Account Was Hacked After Diddy's Arrest Sparks Theories Over His Deleted Posts

Usher has provided an explanation.

Usher says that his X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked after fans noticed that his entire feed was scrubbed. Users on the platform initially theorized that the iconic singer was deleting his posts in an effort to hide his relationship with Diddy after the Bad Boy mogul was arrested, last week. Usher clarified the situation in a post on Sunday night. "Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! [laughing emojis] See you tonight at Intuit Dome," he wrote.

Fans in the replies weren't all buying the explanation. "Nobody’s buying that dude. You better find yourself a nice non-extradition island to go to and stay there for a while," one user wrote. Another wrote: "So crazy how it got hacked…but instead of posting crazy stuff, the hacker just DELETED your posts and Diddy just got arrested…and all the stuff with Justin Bieber. Soooooo weird we all 'ran with it.' Right bro."

Usher & Diddy Pose Together During The Roc Nation Brunch In 2019

Authorities arrested Diddy last Monday and he pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering the following day. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, was unable to get him out on bail and in turn, he's awaiting trial at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. At the jail, he was placed on suicide watch, according to TMZ, but Agnifilo clarified that the move was standard for high-profile new inmates. He's denied all of the allegations he's facing.

Usher will be performing at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles for a second straight night on Sunday. He's currently performing on his Past, Present, Future Tour. Check out Usher's comments on his account being hacked below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Usher on HotNewHipHop.