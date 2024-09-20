Diddy’s Radio Airtime Takes Major Hit Amid Federal Investigation

Things aren't looking good for Diddy.

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested in New York City. Of course, the arrest didn't exactly come out of the blue, as the mogul has faced countless damning allegations and lawsuits in recent months. He's been hit with multiple charges and could face a maximum of life in prison if convicted. According to TMZ, however, his freedom isn't the only thing that's taken a major hit.

Sources connected to Audacy recently told the outlet that most of their stations stopped playing Diddy's music earlier this year. This was shortly after the security footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online. Now, the sources say that since his arrest, they've stopped playing his music entirely.

Sean Combs attends Bad Boy & Quality Control Takeover at Gold Room on September 14, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

An iHeartRadio spokesperson also spoke with the outlet and explained that each station in their national syndication is different. While some stopped playing Diddy's songs several months ago, others only stopped once the aforementioned footage of Cassie's assault went public. A rep for 93.5 KDAY said they stopped playing Diddy's music too, but failed to specify exactly why. Currently, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His request for pre-trial release on bail was denied for a second time earlier this week, as the judge labeled him a potential flight risk.