Diddy’s Radio Airtime Takes Major Hit Amid Federal Investigation

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested in New York City. Of course, the arrest didn't exactly come out of the blue, as the mogul has faced countless damning allegations and lawsuits in recent months. He's been hit with multiple charges and could face a maximum of life in prison if convicted. According to TMZ, however, his freedom isn't the only thing that's taken a major hit.
Sources connected to Audacy recently told the outlet that most of their stations stopped playing Diddy's music earlier this year. This was shortly after the security footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online. Now, the sources say that since his arrest, they've stopped playing his music entirely.
Many Radio Stations Stopped Playing Diddy's Music Once Cassie Assault Footage Was Released, TMZ Reports
An iHeartRadio spokesperson also spoke with the outlet and explained that each station in their national syndication is different. While some stopped playing Diddy's songs several months ago, others only stopped once the aforementioned footage of Cassie's assault went public. A rep for 93.5 KDAY said they stopped playing Diddy's music too, but failed to specify exactly why. Currently, Diddy is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His request for pre-trial release on bail was denied for a second time earlier this week, as the judge labeled him a potential flight risk.
"The government has proven the defendant is a danger," U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said. "The bail package is insufficient even on risk of flight." His lawyer has since confirmed that he's been placed on suicide watch per the facility's protocol, but claims the mogul is "strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense."