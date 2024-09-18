Diddy's Request For Release On Bail Denied Again At Hearing

Judge Makes Ruling At Diddy's Appeal Hearing

"The government has proven the defendant is a danger," U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said. "The bail package is insufficient even on risk of flight." The ruling comes after Diddy pleaded not guilty to all charges. His sons Christian and Justin were spotted outside the courtroom today, though their father has since been sent back to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Despite all of Diddy's latest legal losses, his team still appears confident in their ability to get him off the hook. “He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly,” his lawyer Marc Agnifilo told reporters earlier this week, according to CNN. "He came here to turn himself in. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.” What do you think of a judge denying Diddy's request for bail for a second time? Are you surprised? Share your thoughts in the comments section below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.