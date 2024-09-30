Diddy & His Legal Team Seek Appeal After Court Denies His Release Request

Diddy was denied bond twice before.

The court previously denied Diddy release from jail on bond on two separate occasions in his sex trafficking case, but it looks like his legal team will continue to fight for it. Moreover, according to court documents obtained by journalist Meghann Cuniff, his lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Monday (September 30) concerning Judge Andrew Carter's decision to deny their requests for a release under any circumstance ahead of his trial. In addition, Cuniff also reported that a new member joined Sean Combs' legal team recently: an attorney by the name of Anthony Ricco. We will see in due time whether this appeal is a successful attempt.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo stated that they couldn't do much more to get him out of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, which Agnifilo described as "horrific" after failed bail attempts and a failed request to move him to Essex County. "Following the September 18, 2024 court appearance, the court ordered a status update from counsel concerning any request related to the location of Mr. Combs’ detention," the attorney expressed. "At this point, there is no request from counsel that the court take any action."

Diddy Appeals His Bail Denial

Furthermore, the court allegedly denied Diddy's bond due to supposed victim intimidation and bribery. Prosecutors claim that he "used his considerable wealth and influence to make victims rely on him financially, for example, by paying for their rent or their cars or by offering them career opportunities. The bail package proposed by defense counsel is insufficient because it fails to adequately protect others from the defendant’s violence, impose measures to prevent and detect obstruction, or prevent the defendant from accessing his vast resources."