Diddy & His Legal Team Seek Appeal After Court Denies His Release Request

BYGabriel Bras Nevares344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Diddy was denied bond twice before.

The court previously denied Diddy release from jail on bond on two separate occasions in his sex trafficking case, but it looks like his legal team will continue to fight for it. Moreover, according to court documents obtained by journalist Meghann Cuniff, his lawyers filed a notice of appeal on Monday (September 30) concerning Judge Andrew Carter's decision to deny their requests for a release under any circumstance ahead of his trial. In addition, Cuniff also reported that a new member joined Sean Combs' legal team recently: an attorney by the name of Anthony Ricco. We will see in due time whether this appeal is a successful attempt.

According to court documents reportedly obtained by AllHipHop, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo stated that they couldn't do much more to get him out of Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, which Agnifilo described as "horrific" after failed bail attempts and a failed request to move him to Essex County. "Following the September 18, 2024 court appearance, the court ordered a status update from counsel concerning any request related to the location of Mr. Combs’ detention," the attorney expressed. "At this point, there is no request from counsel that the court take any action."

Read More: Diddy's Baby Mother Dana Tran Appears To Support Him By Wearing "Love" Ring

Diddy Appeals His Bail Denial

Furthermore, the court allegedly denied Diddy's bond due to supposed victim intimidation and bribery. Prosecutors claim that he "used his considerable wealth and influence to make victims rely on him financially, for example, by paying for their rent or their cars or by offering them career opportunities. The bail package proposed by defense counsel is insufficient because it fails to adequately protect others from the defendant’s violence, impose measures to prevent and detect obstruction, or prevent the defendant from accessing his vast resources."

"He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does," Diddy's lawyer told reporters previously, per CNN. "We believe in him wholeheartedly. He came here to turn himself in. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention. All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in."

Read More: Diddy's (Alleged) Dirty Deeds: Sinister Stories & Scandals Throughout The Years

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...