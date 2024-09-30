Diddy's Baby Mother Dana Tran Appears To Support Him By Wearing "Love" Ring

Diddy and Dana Tran share a daughter named Love.

While most celebrities are keeping quiet amid the Diddy scandal as fans react to its developments, some of them have spoken out against him or even defended him. However, not all signs of support came equal, and sometimes a simple piece of jewelry can lead to certain assumptions. Moreover, Dana Tran – with whom Sean Combs shares a daughter named Love – was recently spotted out with the little one on Saturday (September 28). What really caught folks' attention was a ring that she wore, which seems to spell out the word "Love." Of course, not only does this refer to their child, but also around how the Bad Boy mogul used the word as a marketing push for his Love Album: Off The Grid.

As such, a lot of folks believe that Dana Tran is supporting Diddy through this choice. However, according to a TMZ report, not all is what it seems. An alleged source with direct knowledge reportedly told the publication that she bought the ring herself, and that it's an homage to her mother and grandmother. So it looks like nothing that Tran wears that says "Love" refers to her baby daddy. Check out the pictures by clicking the "Via" link down below.

Diddy At The 2023 MTV VMAs

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

This news comes as other famous figures like Master P address the situation. In this case, the New Orleans legend explained how he stayed far away from that path. "Because I realized I had the same friends I had when I started out," he explained his aversion to the type of scene that Diddy allegedly involved himself in. "I think a lot of these people don’t realize that a lot of these people want to be your friend once you make it. My thing is, this about a family. We stronger together. Whatever we have, we gon' share it with each other.

"A lot of people want to meet people and hang out with people," Master P added while talking about the Diddy case. "But I realized that people really just want to be with you because now you’re successful, so I stick to myself. [...] People show all the negative stuff, but look at all the positive things we’ve been doing all these years that don’t go viral."