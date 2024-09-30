Diddy No Longer On Suicide Watch As He Awaits Trial In Sex Trafficking Case

Diddy is reportedly preparing for trial.

Diddy is reportedly no longer on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits trial in his sex trafficking and racketeering case. According to PEOPLE, which cites a law enforcement source, he has also already visited with his family. “He is focused and very strong," a lawyer for Combs told the outlet. "He is concentrating on his defense and preparing for his trial.”

The Bad Boy mogul's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, previously confirmed to TMZ that the suicide watch move was merely standard practice for high-profile inmates at the facility. He also told the outlet that Diddy is planning to argue his case in court and won't be taking a plea deal. "I don’t see it happening… because he believes he’s innocent," the attorney said. "He believes he’s innocent and what’s more, he believes that he needs to stand up not just for himself, for his family and for everybody who has been targeted by the federal government."

Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc. Agnifilo, speaks to the media after a hearing at U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City.

Authorities arrested Diddy in New York City, earlier his month, after publishing a 14-page federal indictment against him. In the document, the state accuses him of hosting "Freak Off" parties that subjected women to horrific treatment. As published by TMZ, the indictment claims: "During Freak Offs, COMBS distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, COMBS kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers. After Freak Offs, COMBS and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use."