Diddy’s Lawyer Reveals Why Mogul’s Been Placed On Suicide Watch 

Earlier this week, PEOPLE reported that Diddy has been placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn following his arrest. The sources the outlet spoke with described the mogul as “in shock," and claimed that "his mental state is unclear.” Now, his lawyer Marc Agnifilo has confirmed this with TMZ. According to him, however, this doesn't mean that Diddy is suicidal.

Agnifilo says the suicide watch was “issued by MDC officials,” and that it's a standard procedure for “new, high-profile inmates.” He adds that he spent six hours at the facility yesterday with Diddy, who appeared in relatively good spirits.

Diddy's Lawyer Claims Suicide Watch Is Standard Procedure At MDC

Sean Diddy Combs hosts the Kick-Off Revolt Music Conference with DJ Khaled at Eden Roc, a Renaissance Beach Resort and Spa on October 13, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/WireImage)

He's “not at all suicidal," Aginifilo claims, and is instead “strong, healthy, confident and focused on his defense.” This is certainly good news, as it looks like Diddy has a long battle ahead of him. He's been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution." If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 15 years, and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

He appeared in court for an appeal hearing earlier this week where he was denied bail for the second time. "The government has proven the defendant is a danger," U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter said at the time. "The bail package is insufficient even on risk of flight." Regardless, Aginifilo appears confident. “He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does," he told reporters this week, per CNN. "We believe in him wholeheartedly.” What do you think of Diddy's lawyer claiming that he's "not at all suicidal" despite being on suicide watch? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.