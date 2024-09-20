Suge Knight Has A Cryptic Warning For Diddy After Arrest

"Sometimes you gotta face the music," Suge Knight says.

Diddy's legal battle is just beginning, as he was arrested earlier this week in NYC. He's since been charged with "racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution," according to TMZ. His bail request was denied for a second time on Wednesday, meaning he'll remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn for the time being. Suge Knight, who's also currently behind bars, recently offered him some words of advice on his prison podcast Collect Call with Suge Knight.

“I’ll tell you what Puffy, your life is in danger ’cause you know the secrets of who’s involved in that little secret room you guys are participating in,” he began. “You know they gonna get you if they can. It’s a little cr*zy how Puffy get booted out the alcohol business and Jimmy Iovine steps in with Andre [Dr. Dre] and Snoopy [Snoop Dogg] promoting it. That’s never a good look when it comes to the culture of Hip-Hop, our community and our people. I turned myself in. Sometimes you gotta face the music, that’s most of the time.”

Suge Knight Tells Diddy His "Life Is In Danger"

“Puffy, I’m gonna give you some real advice," he also added. "Two quick things. You gotta make a decision. When you go to prison, either you’re gonna be standing up pissing or squatting, sitting down p*****’. I advise you to try to take the first one ’cause if you squatting and p*****’ you know what that means. Do not do your time going by Brother Love. Brother Love is not a good code name.”