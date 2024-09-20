Diddy Investigation: Bondage Gear, Sex Toys & Hidden Cameras Allegedly Found During Raids

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 01, 2018
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 01: Sean 'Diddy' Combs is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on August 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Allegedly, Diddy had multiple rooms in his home dedicated to "freak offs."

Earlier this week, Diddy was arrested after being hit with several lawsuits and countless shocking allegations in recent months. The arrest also followed raids of the mogul's mansions, which took place in March. During a recent conversation with the New York Post, one Homeland Security agent recalled some items allegedly found in Diddy's Miami abode.

For one, the agent alleges that Diddy had entire rooms filled with sex toys, bondage gear, lingerie, and even hidden cameras. Allegedly, this is where his "freak offs" would take place. "So if you were in those sex parties, you were being recorded from every possible angle," the agent told the outlet. "Including angles you wouldn’t have known about."

Homeland Security Agent Recalls Alleged Miami Home Raid Findings

Diddy attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration, Powered By CÎROC Vodka at Harriet's atop the upcoming 1 Hotel West Hollywood November 9, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for CÎROC Vodka)

"He also was able to watch the action remotely on his phone," they added. "Cast it onto a TV in another part of the house... He didn’t have to be in the room when the sex was happening, although he frequently was." Of course, this is far from all authorities allegedly found during the raids. Diddy's indictment, which was unsealed earlier this week, lists additional items allegedly found in the Bad Boy Records founder's homes.

"Law enforcement seized various Freak Off supplies including narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant," it reads. In addition to this, footage of the alleged freak offs was also discovered. What do you think of an agent alleging that bondage gear, sex toys, hidden cameras, and more were found during a raid of Diddy's Miami mansion this year? Does this surprise you or not? What else do you think he was allegedly keeping in his mansions? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop
