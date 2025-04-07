Azealia Banks Goes After Eminem And Dismisses Him As "School Shooter Music"

Many people underrate the musical talents of Azealia Banks because they only know her scathing Twitter rants against many rappers. She often draws controversy for her views even when she tries to point folks to wider societal issues, although this can come at the cost of dragging another artist through the mud in unfair ways. However, we can't deny the New York native certainly has a penchant for vibrantly shady commentary even when her takes might make many disagree. When she saw a Twitter user praise Eminem under another tweet of hers, she made her disdain for the Detroit legend very clear.

"Nobody wanna hear that school shooter music," Azealia Banks ranted about Eminem. "This is hiphop, we don’t care or relate to white male anger and raps about wanting to kill your mother. 'Stan' is legendary for its own reasons but Eminem is just always too disturbed. One would think that at this point in his career he’d challenge himself to write even just ONE song that wasn’t about his mental illnesses. Eminem is always going to be that mad white guy nobody wanna f**k. When Eminem can make ONE a** shaker, and exhibit even 0.2 oz of sex appeal we can revisit. But vanilla ice was and is still the best white rapper of all time. Argue with ur mom."

Azealia Banks & Wale Beef

While we doubt Eminem will respond to this, some rappers clap back at Azealia Banks whenever they find themselves in her crosshairs. For example, Wale recently dismissed Banks' career advice to him, which basically downplayed his rapping skill and his artistic direction throughout his career. Other folks choose to just ignore the attacks and keep doing their thing, although there are certainly opportunities for dialogue here that just come off a little too harsh to really manifest.