Azealia Banks Causes Outrage By Defending Other Races Using The N-Word

Azealia Banks shared a controversial take on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday regarding other races' use of the n-word. She did so while replying to one user who wrote in a viral post: "if u not black. stop saying n***a. period. idk why that’s so hard??? idc who u grew up with. if u NOT black expand ur vocabulary."
Quote-tweeting the message, Banks wrote: "No. Everyone in the world can say and do what they want and black people really have no reason to be upset about it as offensive while we run around calling each other such an ugly word because we can’t expand our vocabulary. If we want people to let it go, we have to do so first. African people do not use that word."
The stance expectedly angered many of her followers. "Azealia Banks is the type to gatekeep Blackness when it’s trending, then fold the second a white rapper bats their lashes. This ain’t about free speech…it’s about her craving relevance more than she respects her own people. Loud, wrong, and consistently embarrassing," one fan replied. Another wrote: "I've seen whites at your show scream the n-word and you smiled and kept performing. How do you sleep at night?
Azealia Banks Twitter
The latest post is far from the first time Banks has made headlines for her controversial antics on social media. Back in April, she went on a fiery rant about Eminem, accusing him of making "school shooter music." She wrote at the time: "Nobody wanna hear that school shooter music. This is hiphop, we don’t care or relate to white male anger and raps about wanting to kill your mother. 'Stan' is legendary for its own reasons but Eminem is just always too disturbed. One would think that at this point in his career he’d challenge himself to write even just ONE song that wasn’t about his mental illnesses. Eminem is always going to be that mad white guy nobody wanna f**k."
In other posts in recent months, she criticized Kanye West, Charli XCX, Wale, Kendrick Lamar, and many more artists.