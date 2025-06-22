Azealia Banks Causes Outrage By Defending Other Races Using The N-Word

Azealia Banks shared a controversial take on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday regarding other races' use of the n-word. She did so while replying to one user who wrote in a viral post: "if u not black. stop saying n***a. period. idk why that’s so hard??? idc who u grew up with. if u NOT black expand ur vocabulary."

Quote-tweeting the message, Banks wrote: "No. Everyone in the world can say and do what they want and black people really have no reason to be upset about it as offensive while we run around calling each other such an ugly word because we can’t expand our vocabulary. If we want people to let it go, we have to do so first. African people do not use that word."

The stance expectedly angered many of her followers. "Azealia Banks is the type to gatekeep Blackness when it’s trending, then fold the second a white rapper bats their lashes. This ain’t about free speech…it’s about her craving relevance more than she respects her own people. Loud, wrong, and consistently embarrassing," one fan replied. Another wrote: "I've seen whites at your show scream the n-word and you smiled and kept performing. How do you sleep at night?

Azealia Banks Twitter